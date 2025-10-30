AA Governorship Candidate, Executives Join APC In Ondo

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Comrade Fred Akinuli, alongside members of the party’s executive, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinuli, a pioneer member of AA, described the move as his first political defection since venturing into active politics 20 years ago.

He explained that his decision was influenced by his recent appointment as Deputy Director-General of the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT) under the leadership of Pastor Olumide Obadele, with the approval of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, despite being in the opposition party at the time.

According to Akinuli, the defection was also significant because two former state chairmen of AA, Engr. Akintan Michael and Engr. Chief William Ogunleye had declared their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the APC.

He revealed that all ward chairmen, local government executives, and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of AA in Ondo State had also joined the APC, adding that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) would soon announce the formal merger with the ruling party.

“Let me specially thank all AA state executive committee members, local government chairmen, and party representatives present here today for believing in my leadership and, with one voice, agreeing to move en masse to the APC,” Akinuli said.

“This occasion has given us the opportunity to formally and confidently work as APC members as we drop the toga of Action Alliance and wear the colorful garment of the APC.”

He assured the APC leadership of their readiness to work for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and to mobilize massive votes for the party in the 2027 general elections.

Receiving the new members, the APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, congratulated them for joining what he described as a “progressive family.”

He urged them to return to their respective wards and contribute actively to the party’s growth and development.

“APC is a progressive and welfarist party. We are one united family, and we are always open to people of good intentions who are ready to work for the success of the party and the growth of our state,” Adetimehin stated.

Representing the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Director-General of the Asiwaju Mandate Group, Hon. Olumuyiwa Asagunla, commended the APC leadership in Ondo State for its unity and expressed confidence that the state would deliver over 90 percent of the votes for President Tinubu in the next presidential election, up from the 68 percent recorded previously.

In his remarks, Pastor Olumide Obadele, Director-General of the Progressives Network for Tinubu, commended all stakeholders who facilitated the defection, expressing optimism that the move would further consolidate APC’s dominance at the grassroots.

He pledged that the group would deliver over one million votes for the party in future elections.

Other APC leaders present included Mrs. Atinuke Akadiri, State Woman Leader; Agboola Kelly, a party elder; Yusuf Ogunleye, Director-General of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu; and Dayo Awude.