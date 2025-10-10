AA Crisis: We’re Not In Breach Of Osogbo Court Judgement – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not in breach of the Osogbo High Court judgment to warrant the order to arrest its former Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The commission, in a statement by National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, described the reports as misleading as it “mischievously omitted the commission’s subsequent action on the case.”

Olumekun, who is also Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, regretted that the reports gave the wrong impression that the court gave a fresh order after the initial pronouncement made on September 29.

He stated that in line with its long-established tradition of always obeying court judgements and orders, INEC had Monday, October 6, filed processes at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, to show that it had complied with the court’s judgement and order of recognising the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on October 17, 2023, at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Olumekun added that INEC went further to tender a dashboard of its website showing compliance, as evidence.

According to him, the commission subsequently attached notice of appeal filed by the claimant, Rufai Omoaje, at the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal sacking him as the National Chairman of the party.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the Federal High Court; hence, the commission cannot list Omoaje’s name as the Chairman of the Action Alliance party when the judgment of the Appeal Court is still subsisting,” Olumekun stated.

He appealed to media organisations to fact-check their reports before publication to avoid misleading the public.