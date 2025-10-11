AA Crisis: We Are Not In Breach Of Osogbo Court Judgement – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it’s not in breach of Osogbo High Court judgement to warrant the order to arrest of its former Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The commission, in a statement by a National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, described the reports as misleading as it “mischievously omitted the commission’s subsequent action on the case.” Olumekun, Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, regretted that the reports gave a wrong impression that the court gave a fresh order after the initial pronouncement made on September 29.

He stated that in line with its long established tradition of always obeying court judgements and orders, INEC had on Monday October 6, filed processes at the Federal High Court, Osogbo to show that it had complied with the court’s judgement and order of recognising the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on October 17, 2023 at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Olumekun added that INEC went further to tender dashboard of the its web site showing compliance, as evidence. According to him, the commission subsequently attached notice of appeal filed by the claimant, Rufai Omoaje at the Supreme Court, challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal sacking him as the National Chairman of the party.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the Federal High Court, hence, the commission cannot list Omoaje’s name as the Chairman of the Action Alliance party when the judgement of the Appeal Court is still subsisting,” Olumekun stated.