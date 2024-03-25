AA Chairman Petitions INEC Over Plot To Destabilize Party Leadership

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Kenneth Udeze has petitioned the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu over an alleged plot by some highly placed staff of the Commission working with disgruntled politicians to drag the commission into fresh leadership tussle in the party despite the January 26 Appeal court judgment which affirmed him (Udeze) as the authentic national Chairman of AA.

Chief Udeze in a petition dated March 25 and made available to journalists in Abuja specifically called for the retirement of the Director, Election and Party Monitoring. (EPM), INEC Abuja Hajia Hauwa Habib who he said is desperately working with Adekunle Omoaje Rufai to trigger a fresh leadership crisis in the party

Udeze further alleged how Hajia Habib and her cohorts in the commission’s legal department are tirelessly working to convince the commission and the Federal High Court Abeokuta Ogun State to give recognition to the purported National Convention of the party held on 7/10/2023 even after the court of appeal judgments of January 26, 2024, which had put to rest the leadership tussle rocking the party.

In the said petition, the national chairman specifically accused Hajia Habib of deliberate ” misrepresentation of facts in respect of a pending suit number; FHC/AB/CS/12/2024 Abeokuta Ogun State between Action Alliance (AA) and & 9 others vs Mr Kenneth Udeze & 1 other AND Suit No, FHC/KB/CS/12/2024 Between Action Alliance (AA), Hon, Adekunle Omoaje Rufai vs INEC going on in Kebbi State well after the Court of Appeal Abuja division had laid to rest the issue of Action Alliance leadership.

“Recall sir that I was re-elected as the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) on 14th March 2021 National Convention of the party. The FCT High Court affirmed the said convention in Suit number: FCT/HC/CV/174/2022 between Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and Kenneth Udeze and 2 others. It is worthy to note that the Commission was party to the said suits.

“Attached herewith is the judgment and Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze INEC recognition letter as the National Chairman of the party and marked as Annexure A and B.

“Same FCT High Court suit number, FCT/HC/CV/174/2022 was appealed by the claimant Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu in Appeal number: CA/ABJ/CS/526/2022 between Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and Kenneth Udeze and 2 others.

“Also one Adekunle Rufai Omoje a former state chairman of the party who claimed he was the National Chairman of the party by virtue of his purported National Convention of the party held on 15th February 2020 in Osogbo Osun State sought the leave of the court of appeal to appeal the said FCT High Court Judgment that affirmed Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance and also affirmed the party’s National Convention of 14th March 2021 and was granted leave to appeal. The said leave granted to Mr Adekunle Omoaje to appeal is hereby attached and marked as Annexure C.

“Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and others having appealed the FCT High Court Judgment that recognizes Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of the party at the 14th March 2021 National Convention of the party were assigned appeal number: CA/ABJ/CS/955/2022 between Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and 2 others and Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and 3 others wherein the Commission was also a party.

“The said appeal was heard and determined on its merit and on the 26th day of January, 2024, the court of appeal further affirmed Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the authentic National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and the 14th March 2021 National Convention of the party wherein he was re-elected as the National Chairman with other National executive members. The said court of appeal judgment and the enrolled order is hereby attached and marked as Annexures D and E.

“In a related development the court of appeal in appeal number: CA/ABJ/CS/526/2022 between Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and Kenneth Udeze and 2 others also finally resolved the issues of Action Alliance (AA) National Chairmanship tussle of the party because all parties in the said appeal having used the court of appeal mediation centre to settle their differences and entered their terms of settlement as a consent judgment in favour of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of the party delivered on 26th January 2024 settles the issue of AA leadership as the consent judgment is binding on all party members which includes Adekunle Omoaje and his cohorts by virtue of paragraph 9 of the Memorandum of Settlement should he Omoaje insist on being a member of (AA).

“The commission (INEC) having been a party to all the judgment attached herein and having been represented at the hearing and final judgments is fully aware of the facts regarding the Action Alliance leadership and the notorious fact that the said Omoaje who lost with his cohorts at the court of appeal have filed their notice of appeal to the supreme court and should wait for the outcome of their appeal at the supreme court and not to go about forum shopping for conflicting judgment or deceiving the federal high court to sit on appeal on the decision of a superior court as the court of appeal.

“After the two court of appeal judgments delivered on 26th day of January 2024 which further affirmed Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and the party’s National Convention of 14th March 2021, the cohorts of one Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje who lost at the Court of Appeal filed another action at the Federal High Court in suit number FHC/AB/CS/12/2024 Abeokuta Ogun State on 31st January 2024 JUST FOUR DAYS AFTER THE COURT OF APPEAL JUDGMENT and suit No. FHC/KB/CS/8/2024 Kebbi state after the court of appeal judgments delivered on 26th day, 2024. That suit is between Action Alliance (AA) and 9 others and Mr Kenneth Udeze and 1 other, the originating summon of the said suit and that of process filed at Kebbi state are hereby attached and marked as Annexure H and I.

“The commission is the 2nd defendant in the said suit attached as Annexure H and it may interest you to know sir that the commission (INEC) having been fully aware of the two courts of appeal judgments that further affirmed Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze as the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and the 14th March 2021 National Convention of the party wherein he was re-elected as the National Chairman with other National Executives complied with the court of appeal judgments and uploaded the name names of Chief Barr Kenneth led National executive committee on its official website. The INEC printout of Action Alliance Executives on the website of the commission is hereby attached and marked as Annexure J.

“The Commission having been fully aware of these facts as enumerated in respect of Action Alliance leadership still filed the purported affidavit of facts on 4/3/2024 reply to the plaintiffs who are the cohorts of Adekunle Refai Omo-Aje in a suit number: FHC/AB/CS/12/2024 originating summons and clearly stated that Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze is not the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA).

“The said commission’s purported affidavit of facts is hereby attached and marked as Annexure K. This was a complete misrepresentation of facts regarding the true position in Action Alliance party and also the watery counter affidavit filed in defence of the commission in the Kebbi secret suit goes a long way to show the complicity of these staff in question because they completely suppress the true position of the latest legal position of (AA) leadership according to the pronouncement by the court of appeal.

“Sir, we are fully aware that Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her cohorts in the commission are working tirelessly to get the judgment at the Federal High Court Abeokuta Ogun State, Kebbi State, Jigawa State, Ondo State, Kwara State, etc in order to deceive the court in granting orders that will once again bring confusion within the polity but we are confident that you will not allow your office to be used to render as nugatory the judgment of a superior court as the COURT OF APPEAL. She and her co-travellers in the legal department should be called to order to stop misrepresenting the facts as they are in the said suits made reference to in the above. They should know that their game as knight errant looking for skirmishes everywhere is up and we cannot rest in our oars watch them destroy our party.

“There is also a pending suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1447/2023 in Abuja between Chief Ukadike Chinedu and 7 others and Action Alliance (AA) and 13 others on the same subject matter of the purported National Convention of the party on the 7/10/2023, the commission has been a party to the suit choose to be neutral by not filing any court process and also not sending any legal representation but in suit number FHC/AB/CS/12/2024, Abeokuta Ogun State and that of Kebbi state (supra) the commission hurriedly filed the process and also send a legal representative to the suit because of the interest of Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her cohorts who are desperate to get a judgment that will recognize the purported National Convention of the party held on the 7/10/2023.

“Sir, the purported National Convention of the party held on 7/10/2023 was done when the two appeals numbers: CA/ABJ/CS/955/2022 between Adekunle Refai Omo-Aje and 2 others and Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and 3 others, and CA/ABJ/CS/526/2022 between Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu and Kenneth Udeze and 2 others were pending at the court of appeal on Action Alliance Leadership tussle of which judgments were delivered in favour of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze leadership on 26th day of January 2024.

“That despite the two court of appeal judgments in favour of Chief Udeze-led National Executive Committee of the party, Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her cohorts are doing everything illegally to convince the commission and the Federal High court Abeokuta Ogun State and other states to give recognition to the purported National Convention of the party held on 7/10/2023 even after the court of appeal judgments.

“Undoubtedly, the conduct of Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her cohorts in the commission are unbecoming of public servants as she clearly aided and acted in collusion with Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and his cohorts who lost the leadership of the party in the recent court of appeal judgments of 26th day of January 2024.

“In the event leading to the filing of the action at the Federal High Court Abeokuta Ogun state on 31st January 2024 after the court of appeal judgments in favour of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze led leadership, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje on different occasions boasted to his associates that Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her Cohorts in the commission will continue to do his bidding by misinforming and misrepresenting the facts of the issues in respect of Action Alliance leadership to the Commission in other to favour him (Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and his cohorts) which was one of the reason of what transpired at the last quarterly consultative meeting with political parties where the said director EPM mischievously brought in an unknown name and person as Chief Kenneth Udeze National secretary.

“It is very strange and ridiculous how a commission that was represented by a counsel at the court of an appeal proceeding up to the date of the judgments on the 26th day of January 2024 will bring itself so low to send another counsel to represent the commission at a lower court; the Federal High Court Abeokuta, Ogun State and Kebbi etc. on the same Action Alliance leadership matter that has since been laid to rest by the court of appeals judgments.

“The same commission also deposed to the purported affidavits of facts dated 4/3/2024 that Chief Kenneth Udeze is not the National Chairman of Action Alliance, that the Federal High Court, Abeokuta should recognize the purported 7/10/2023 National Convention of the party where Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje and his cohorts that lost at the court of appeal. How can these wicked staff without the spirit of repentance be shooting at the commission they are responsible for?

“In Exercise of the commission’s disciplinary powers, we urge you to use your good office to investigate our complaints and if confirmed and established to urgently suspend, discipline, and or recommend for immediate deployment or retirement of Hajia Hauwa G. Habib and her cohorts in the commission. This will help to ensure an independent, strong and unbiased commission which law and morality provide for.

“And if the commission enjoys spending taxpayers’ money on frivolous litigations, let the legal department be bold enough to file the true position of facts in (AA) and not to suppress facts to favour one party. It either remains neutral or speaks the truth always when pushed to file any process as it concerns (AA)”.