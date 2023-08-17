AA Candidate Denies Filing Petition Against House Of Rep Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…alleges impersonation, writes Police, DSS

Action Alliance (AA) candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State in the February 2023 general elections, Ifeanyi Igbokwe has distanced himself from the struggle to upturn the mandate of the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting at Umuahia, the State capital.

New Telegraph reports that many well-meaning Igbos and Abia people in particular have been questioning the rationale behind the move to challenge the re-election of Kalu, the only top-ranking member in the National Assembly who is from the South-East.

Appearing on a Radio programme in Umuahia after filing a withdrawal motion on notice before the tribunal, Igbokwe expressed shock that someone used his name to file a suit against Kalu.

Igbokwe said that he was impersonated by someone yet to be identified at the tribunal, insisting he never filed or authorized any legal action against Kalu.

The AA candidate said he has written to the Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to fish out the impersonators including the lawyers who represent them because according to him, whoever hired the lawyers also hired the impersonators.

Igbokwe’s recent action has made the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the election, Frank Chinasa a solitary person in the struggle, as he did not contest Kalu’s electoral victory.

Chinasa in his case only contested the legality of the process of Kalu’s name change, a matter that had been previously in 2020 by Hon. Justice A. O Chijioke at an Abia State High Court, Umuahia in favour of Kalu when it was first presented by another person.

The decision of the court still subsists as it was never appealed.

According to Igbokwe “I was at home drinking my tea and watching the news until someone called me to inform me that I had a case in court against the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu.

“So, I was surprised that people were calling me from my own place and constituency telling me about the court case. I accepted the results from the elections, accepted defeat, and said to God be the glory.

“Now, I am shocked that someone is even representing me. This is my poster and this is my voter’s card, and this is my party card so how come somebody is representing me and I didn’t know anything about it?

“Even my lawyer is surprised also. When we heard it, we were like ah! ah! see Rt. Hon Ben that we are all rejoicing for his new position and I am telling people that he is my brother from Bende. So why will I start fighting my own brother?

“We have gone to court, sworn every affidavit and we are writing to DSS and the IG of Police because I want to know the person impersonating me. I want to clear my name first.

“I want to tell the people of Abia state and Bende that I accept defeat and I want to tell Deputy Speaker that I am not fighting him. I don’t know the person impersonating me but I will fish him out and come back to inform you people.”