AA Announces Two Years Tenure Elongation For Udeze-Led NWC

Share

Action Alliance (AA) has given reasons why it extended the tenure of Chief Kenneth Udeze-led national leadership by two years.

Speaking at its National Convention held in Abuja on Saturday, the party explained that the extension is to cover the period disrupted by internal crisis and court cases filed against the leadership.

Before the extension was formally announced, however, Article 33(a) of the party’s constitution, which provides for a four-year tenure for elected officers, was amended through a voice vote.

Ikenna Edozie, a delegate from Enugu State who proposed the motion, said it is to allow the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the party to extend the tenure of national officers “To such period as may be reasonable having regard to any disruption of their tenure or term in office or any other exceptional circumstances.”

The motion was seconded by Chahndi Andrew Lumbonyi.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), witnessed the convention.

In a second motion, Calistus Andem, a delegate from Akwa Ibom State, demanded that the leadership tenure should be extended for a period of 24 months starting from April 13, 2025 when the four-year tenure of the present national executive will expire to when the elective national convention of the party will hold in 2027.

The delegates also passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership, and at the same nullified all decisions or resolutions, suspension, expulsion, or national convention taken by anybody or group order than Udeze leadership, including the purported suspension of Chief Kenneth Udeze and Vernimbe A. James.

About 23 members of the party including the factional National Chairman, Adekunle Rafia, were suspended for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

Udeze, in his acceptance speech, described himself as a team player, and promised to institute measures that will guarantee level playing ground for members who wish to run for elections on AA.

The National Chairman also promised to improve on voters education in conjunction with INEC, and to encourage mass mobilisation of electorate during

campaigns or training workshops.

“Above all I want to make sure that the masses that own the party known as

Action Alliance take over the process of abiding strictly to the letters of the constitution because by so doing sanity and respect will be restored to the corporate political existence of the party.

“In my second term, I did my best to immortalise the names of those who paid the supreme price in the cause of their membership and contributions with regards to projecting the party with their strength, without monetary inducements, but with total commitment to the ideals they believe in, thereby promoting democracy values,” he noted.

Udeze assured that he will stabilise the leadership and organs of the party at

all levels, to attract more members “and harness the available potentials, to position the party to win elections.”

Share

Please follow and like us: