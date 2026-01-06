A Year Of Mixed Performance

Stakeholders in the energy sector have expressed divergent views on the sector’s performance in 2025, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has said that 2025 was a very rough year, adding that everybody in the downstream sector lost money in terms of distribution.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he, however, said that fortunately, oil prices held firmly for most of the year and that a lot of investments were made upstream, which, he said, hopefully would increase Nigeria’s crude oil output. Isong said: “I think it was a year in which all the downstream players and others engaged would have learned their lessons and would learn to work closely together.”

Better year

A former President of Trade Union Congress, (TUC), Mr. Peter Esele, said that oil and gas sector was increasing by the day. He opined that 2025 better than what the sector experienced in 2024.

He noted that though the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, resigned that President Bola Tinubu replaced him with Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan.

He also noted that Engr Farouk Ahmed resigned as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, following allegations by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, that he spent about $5 million on his children’s secondary school education in Switzerland. and was replaced by Saidu Aliyu Mohammed.

Esele, a former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said there was nothing to worry about over the matter.

He said: “In this part of the world, one of the challenges we are facing is that we want everything to be perfect. It can’t be perfect.There’s always a room for growth. Don’t forget that what is happening is that we are experiencing something new, something we have not seen before. So there will be a room for that to happen.

You know, there will be a room for disagreement. “So what is happening now is that the downstream sector, all those involved are finding their feet. It’s not something that we should be worried about.”

PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said that 2025 was a defining period for Nigeria’s petroleum sector, shaped by regulatory reforms, refinery development efforts, pricing realignments, leadership changes, and heightened competition within the downstream market.

This was contained in a statement by National Public Relations Officer,PETROAN,Dr Joseph Obele and the association’s National President,Dr Billy Gillis-Harry. PETROAN noted that in 2025, the NMDPRA sustained approvals for private refinery projects.

It added that cumulatively, over 30 refinery licences, largely modular and medium-scale, have been issued since the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) came into effect, with about 23 refineries actively under development.

According to it, when completed, the projects are projected to add over 850,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity, complementing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and reducing reliance on imports. PETROAN noted that the Nairafor-Crude policy was introduced to reduce pressure on foreign exchange demand and support domestic refining by allowing crude oil allocated to local refineries to be paid for in naira instead of dollars.

It stated that approximately 250,000 – 300,000bpd of crude oil were allocated to domestic refineries under this policy.

Impact

The associated opined that the policy helped ease foreign exchange demand for petroleum importers and supported local refineries with steady crude feedstock.

It added that the policy encouraged greater participation of private refiners in the domestic market, aiming to reduce dependence on imports and provided a framework for better price stability, as refineries could plan operations with a guaranteed crude allocation.

It identified the challenges to include implementation gaps such as delays and inconsistencies in crude allocation affected refinery operations;pricing disputes as some refiners reported that the naira pricing mechanism did not align with international crude price fluctuations, affecting profitability.

It also noted that there were limited awareness and adoption, adding that not all refineries fully participated, reducing the policy’s potential impact.

According to the group, there were supply constraints, and that ongoing pipeline vandalism and production shortfalls sometimes limited crude availability, hampering refinery output.

PETROAN observes that while the Naira-for-Crude policy has strategic potential for stabilizing the downstream sector, its effectiveness in 2025 was constrained by operational and regulatory challenges. It stated that strengthening trans

2025, was work in progress. There were a lot of things that did not move fast

parency, timely allocation, and pricing alignment is critical for maximizing the benefits of this policy in 2026.

Price War

The association stated that the downstream sector experienced intense price competition between petroleum importers and local refiners. It added that this price war led to frequent pump price adjustments resulting loses of billions of naira to our members, market uncertainty, and reduced margins for retail outlet operators.

According to it, while short-term consumer relief was observed, longterm sustainability and investment confidence were negatively affected. PETROAN noted that Nigeria recorded a modest recovery in crude oil production in 2025, driven by improved security interventions, pipeline surveillance, and partial restoration of shut-in assets.

It stated that average crude oil production in 2025 was approximately 1.3 – 1.5mbpd, including condensates. It added that despite this improvement, production levels remained below Nigeria’s OPEC quota of about 1.7 – 1.8 mbpd, largely due to: persistent oil theft and pipeline vandalism, aging infrastructure and operational inefficiencies and limited upstream investment and funding constraints.

PETROAN noted that increased crude production was critical for sustaining domestic refining, improving foreign exchange inflows, and ensuring downstream supply stability. It said: “Stakeholder engagement improved modestly in 2025 through consultations involving regulators, marketers, refiners, and associations such as PETROAN.

“However, the sector experienced notable tussles involving Dangote Group, including: Dangote–NUPENG Tussle: Disagreements over employment terms, refinery operations, and equity participation with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

“Dangote–PENGASSAN Issues: Conflicts over staff welfare, operational oversight, and refinery management practices with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Dangote–NMDPRA Tussle: Disputes with NMDPRA over licens ng, crude allocation, compliance enforcement, and regulatory approvals, which affected refinery operations and investment planning.

“These tensions highlight the critical need for structured and continuous stakeholder engagement to: resolve conflicts proactively, ensure smooth refinery operations, align regulatory policies with industry realities, protect the interests of workers, investors, and the general public and promote sector stability and investment confidence.”

Rebound

Executive Director of Emmanuel Egbogah Foundation, Abuja, Prof. Wumi Iledare, opined that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector recorded a noticeable rebound in 2025.

He stated that improved security conditions, relative regulatory stabilisation under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and renewed operational activity combined to reverse some of the sector’s recent decline.

He added that the direction of travel is positive. He, however, said the temptation to declare a full turnaround should be resisted. Recovery is not the same as transformation. He explained that crude oil production improved from recent lows, averaging between 1.6 and 1.7 million barrels per day.

According to him, this represents a meaningful recovery. He, however, argued that the assertions that Nigeria consistently met its OPEC+ quota are not fully supported by production and fiscal data. “Average output remained below benchmark levels, and oil revenue underperformed budget expectations in the first half of 2025.

The gains were real, but uneven and not yet structurally secured. “Progress in reducing crude oil theft and vandalism is also evident. Enhanced surveillance and community-security collaboration delivered results.

Still, headline claims of a 90 per cent reduction should be treated with caution. Theft estimates remain largely administrative and not independently audited. The trend is credible; the precision is not.

“Upstream rig activity rebounded, but growth figures anchored on the unusually depressed 2021 base year exaggerate the scale of recovery. Not all rigs counted were active, and the translation of rig numbers into sustained production growth will depend on financing availability, evacuation infrastructure, and contract stability.

Output recovery in 2025 was incremental and multicausal,” he said. He stated that policy initiatives such as Project One Million Barrels and cost-efficiency measures helped refocus attention on brownfield and dormant assets.

He stated that however, production outcomes cannot be attributed to any single initiative, adding that petroleum systems respond to a bundle of incentives, risks, and constraints—not policy branding.

For him, the downstream sector remained the most contested reform space. He said: “Nigeria operates an oligopolistic market structure dominated by a few large players.

Public debate often framed competition as a moral contest between investors and importers. From a petroleum economics standpoint, competition is defined by market structure and regulatory neutrality—not by the size of capital deployed. Imports do not negate competition unless subsidised or preferentially treated.

Large investments, however strategic, do not confer exclusivity. “The Dangote Refinery occupies a central place in Nigeria’s industrial narrative.

Its strategic importance is not in doubt. However, claims of sustained 85 per cent utilisation, 60 per cent import reduction, or $15 billion in annual foreign-exchange savings should be understood as projections rather than realised outcomes.

The refinery’s impact remains contingent on feedstock logistics, pricing transparency, market governance, and regulatory consistency. “Prolosed upstream divestments by NNPCL reflected deeper structural pressures: capital scarcity, rising operational risk, and the limits of state participation in high-risk ventures.

Divestment is not abdication; it is portfolio optimisation. Yet without strong board oversight, transparency, and disciplined reinvestment of proceeds, divestment risks becoming a fiscal patch rather than a strategic reset,” he said.

Gas sector

Iledare who also is LSU Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics, said that in the gas sector, progress on reserves growth, reduced flaring, and increased domestic supply broadly aligned with regulatory disclosures.

He added that still, milestone projects such as the AKK pipeline and the Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline remained vulnerable to execution risk and financing timelines, adding that optimism is warranted; complacency is not. He said that perhaps the clearest signal of unfinished reform is the disconnect between production recovery and fiscal performance.

“Higher output did not translate proportionately into public revenue, reflecting price volatility, cost structures, and governance leakages. Likewise, while GDP growth improved, attributing macroeconomic acceleration primarily to oil risks overstating the sector’s current contribution.

“The overarching lesson of 2025 is that institutions matter more than announcements. Strong regulatory guardrails— especially empowered Boards of Directors—are essential to credibility and continuity. Equally important is visible sectoral leadership.

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is too strategic to be piloted by virtual or fragmented authority. “A substantive, accountable Minister remains a necessary condition for coherence and sustained impact.

“2025 was a year of recovery and re-anchoring, not full transformation. The gains are real but fragile. The imperative for 2026 is consolidation, discipline, and institutional endurance.” he said.

Power

Executive Vice-President, Operations and Management, Genesis Energy, Mr Simon Shaibu, said that the power sector for 2025, was a work in progress. He opined that there were a lot of things that did not move fast. “So many things were not moving fast.

But in the design stage, maybe probably policy implementation stage, and every all these sectors, the people, the organizations driving it, probably were doing a lot of networking to make it happen. So 2025 was, to me, it looks that we did not really make the giant strides that we’re supposed to.

“It improved in some locations, especially power supply. And so some people gave credit to the potential that were removed in some locations. And majorly, in 2025, it was an advantage, an improvement, for a skater that was installed along the ocean floor axis.

So it was an achievement to get the skater along that line towards the gator. So it was a major achievement for the power sector in 2025. “But some other locations that are supposed to get the grid connections in terms of the new grid connections to ease out the opportunity, some of those locations were not done.Hopefully, that will be done in 2026 against 2027.”

FG

But the Federal Government described 2025 as a year of focused groundwork and deliberate progress within Nigeria’s power sector. Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated that despite the challenges encountered in 2025, significant milestones were achieved, particularly in stabilising the national grid and recording of sectoral historic landmarks in power generation and distribution.

According to him, sustained efforts under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), popularly known as the Siemens Deal, have played a critical role in strengthening the grid and reducing the frequency of grid collapses experienced in previous years.

He expressed confidence that the ongoing Phase One of the PPI would further enhance grid resilience and make power disruptions increasingly rare.

Last Line

Reflecting on the outgone year, the Minister acknowledged the patience and resilience of Nigerians as the sector confronted complex challenges, including grid stability and distribution inefficiencies.

He expressed gratitude for the understanding shown by citizens, describing their steadfastness as the foundation for building a stronger and more resilient energy future.