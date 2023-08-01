A walk against child labour

Street rally

Child labour is a scourge that has denied millions of Nigerian children their childhood, access to critical development variables such as education, health, safety, love and care. Recently, some major streets around the Central Business District were taken over by workers, some non governmental organisations (NGOs) and community based organisations (CBOs) who trooped out in their numbers to raise awareness on the dangers and implications of child labour. This was in commemoration of the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour ( WDACL) with the theme: “Social Justice for All. End Child Labour”. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, led the road walk with the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Country Office Director, Ms Vanessa Phala and members of the Children’s Parliament, from the Ministry of Justice. The walk took them to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission from whence the workers proceeded to the Ministry of Labour at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. Daju who estimated that over 43 percent of Nigerian children aged between five (5) and 11 years are actively involved in economic activities, including the worst forms of Child Labour, said the walk was aimed at reinvigorating international action to achieve social justice, and elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.

The malaise

She described Child Labour as a grave concern that affects millions of children worldwide, denying them of their fundamental rights to education, health, mental and moral development and a childhood free from all forms of exploitation Quoting the 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, She said 39 per cent of children involved in child labour The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in conjunction with the National Human Rights Commission and other stakeholders recently staged a walk to discourage the practice of child labour in the country, REGINA OTOKPA reports are working under hazardous conditions including quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict, and sometimes are victims of human trafficking. According to her, the Ministry of Labour and Employment intends to continue active collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement collective strategies that will contribute to the eradication of child labour. This will include engaging in advocacy interventions to encourage government (Federal and States) and policymakers to enact and enforce legislation that protects children from exploitation and ensures access to quality education. Also, efforts were on to provide support to grassroots organizations and implement initiatives dedicated to combating child labour, rehabilitation and empowerment of child labour victims and vulnerable households, Daju disclosed to INSIDE ABUJA. She said: “These figures reflect the degree of urgency required by the various actors working on child labour to proffer solutions to the reduction and possible elimination of child labour in Nigeria and globally. “The WDACL serves as a reminder that the fight against child labour requires sustained efforts and collective action. “The commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria in contributing to the global fight against child labour and its worst forms, is evidenced in the following interventions, programmes, activities and partnerships. “The adoption and ratification of ILO Conventions No.138 and No.182. Enactment of the Child Rights Act to domesticate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have domesticated the Child Rights Act. “Review of the National Policy on Child Labour and the National Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour. Development of the List of Hazardous Child Labour. Review of the Labour Act to mainstream Child Labour into the Labour Standards Bill which replaces the Labour, including the adoption of 15 years as the minimum age for employment among others.” Daju however listed some of the challenges in the elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria to include poverty, cultural/religious factors, poor educational system, inadequate social protection systems and wrong perception of the negative effects of Child Labour. A walk against child labour.

Solid commitment

ILO Country Office Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, noted that the ILO will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure that children and teenagers are educated and able to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s economy. Also speaking, Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission, Anthony Ojukwu who was represented by the Director of Women and Children Development, pledged commitment towards ensuring relevant legislations were enacted to protect children.

“Despite considerable progress in recent years, an alarming number of children in Nigeria and across Africa still toil in hazardous conditions and are denied the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive.

“This commemoration provides us with an opportunity to confront these statistics head-on and devise comprehensive strategies that protect the rights of our children and secure a better future for generations to come.”

President, Children’s Parliament, Miss Rohama Ijonada, joined in the call for the enactment of relevant legislations to effectively address the plight . of children and the menace of child.labour in Nigeria.