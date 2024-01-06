A Tribe Called Judah: Tinubu Lauds Funke Akindele’s Box Office Records

President Bola Tinubu has expressed excitement over the latest box office record achieved by prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele’s movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” in the entertainment industry.

The President, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, said the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry are unrivalled.

He also praised Funke Akindele for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

Speaking further, Tinubu showered more encomium on Funke for using her medium to showcase the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, he also acknowledged its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also as a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

Tinubu said, “The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.

“I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,”