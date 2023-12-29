A Tribe Called Judah: Faithia Balogun Shares Experience Working With Funke Akindele

Following the premiere of “A Tribe Called Judah” on December 15, Nollywood actress, Faitiha Balogun Williams has revealed her experience working with her colleague and movie Director, Funke Akindele.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit, Faithia disclosed that Funke Akindele has very high demand, nevertheless, she is comfortable working with her.

Speaking further, she added that working with Funke on her new movie was a unique experience, and she enjoyed it.

She said, “This isn’t my first time working with Funke Akindele; I have been working with her since like forever. Working with her was comfortable; I know she has very high demands, and her directing me was like my sister directing me.

“It was easy for me to communicate with her because she understands your limitations and how to go about it. So, no problem at all working with her.”

Speaking about the movie, Faithia said, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ attempts to correct prominent notions about single mothers and raising good children.

She said, “A Tribe Called Judah is a fight for women, especially single women. It is an attempt to correct the prominent notion about single women/single mothers.

“The movie intends to tell a story that single mothers can raise good children who will go on to achieve great things in life. In society, single women are not respected, so Funke is trying to tell people that single women are human beings.”