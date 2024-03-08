A Tribe Called Judah Ends Cinema Run With N1.4 Billion

Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has left Nigerian cinemas after a record-breaking run that culminated in a total gross of N1.4 billion. Released on December 15, 2023, the film became the first ever Nollywood project to gross over N1 billion in cinemas in early January 2024, after also grossing a record-breaking N113 million in its opening weekend.

The comedy film follows five poor brothers who must dabble in a life of crime in a desperate bid to save their ill mother’s life. After 11 weeks, according to data released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the film grossed only N14,745 in its final weekend between February 23 and February 25, screening in just two locations.

A Tribe Called Judah’s final gross, before falling out of the weekly top 20 list, was recorded as N1,404,207,541, with 374,552 ticket admissions. The film also screened in foreign countries including Ghana, the United Kingdom, and a dozen regions in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, and Togo.

Akindele comfortably fills the top three slots for Nollywood’s highest grossing films with Battle on Buka Street (N668 million) in second place, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (N636 million) in third.