A Tribe Called Judah: Atiku Celebrates Funke Akindele Box Office Records

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for shattering box office records with her movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

The movie has reportedly grossed about N1 billion.

Taking to his X page, Atiku praised the movie star in a post, stating that the actress has set a new standard for excellence.

READ ALSO:

Congratulating the actress, Atiku wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Funke Akindele for the phenomenal success of “A Tribe Called Judah”.

“This film has not only shattered box office records by becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira in domestic theatres, but it also stands as a beacon of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood.

“A Tribe Called Judah” is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

“As a nation, we are incredibly proud of Funke’s achievements and her role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights. Her success is our success, and it inspires a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.

“Congratulations, Funke, on this historic milestone. You have set a new standard for excellence, and your work inspires us all.”