A Thoroughbred Military Officer – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday mourned the passing of Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) who died on Tuesday night in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos after a brief illness.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Wednesday announced the death of the CoAS. Mutfwang in a condolence message by the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Mr Gyang Bere yesterday in Jos, described Lagbaja as a “committed, dedicated and thoroughbred” senior military officer.

Mutfwang further said that the late CoAS was exceptional and compassionate, adding that he distinguished himself throughout his military career.

