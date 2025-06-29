A Taste Of Lagos Party At Michael Afolaranmi’s 50th Birthday

Long church service may have delayed the appointed time for Michael Owolabi Afolaranmi’s pomp and glamour 50th birthday, but it turned the party into a night of extravaganza that left guests mesmerized.

Afolaranmi’, the CEO of 12 Baskets, Nigeria’s leading small chops company, reminded guests what it is like to throw a real Lagos party.

The long queue of luxurious cars on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, was evident that a grand party was about to go down.

At grand Balmoral Hall, Sheraton where the milestone birthday held, it was Lavish, dazzling, pomp and glamour treat for the crème de la crème of the Lagos society.

The ambiance was luxurious in the event’s theme colours of black and gold.

From the exquisite decor to the meticulously arranged settings, every detail whispered luxury and sophistication.

Amidst pomp and cheer, the golden man of the moment was ushered in with his lovely family.

With their five gorgeous children leading the train, Afolaranmi and his beloved wife, Omolara made their grand entry.

Together, their enchanting presence set the tone for a night steeped in both heartfelt warmth and electrifying energy. As a couple known for their impeccable taste, their personal style on this momentous night was, of course, a highlight.

Even their entrance dance steps blended so well as though choreographed. They were indeed cynosure of all eyes as they moved together.

As the Chairman of 12 Baskets Food Ltd, the menu which had endless choice dishes added unrivalled class to the entire affair.

Fashion parade, dance competition and humorous games where part of the highlights that kept guests spellbound. It became a party where lucky guests could win cash prizes when a few who had Michael Jackson’s dance skills kept guests applauding.

The landmark celebration also served as the unveiling of another significant new venture: the launch of Style By 12, a testament to the couple’s expanding vision.

The evening bore all the markings of a man whose journey has been defined by vision, generosity, and a deep reverence for people.

More than a birthday, the event served as a canvas for unity and inspiration, seamlessly blending joyous celebration with entrepreneurial vision.

With curated experiences, soul-stirring music, exquisite cuisine, and a setting that glistened with intention, the evening stood as a luminous tribute, not only to a remarkable 50-year journey, but to a man who continues to elevate others as he rises, now with his wife, Omolara, through their shared ventures in both culinary and fashion excellence. It was a night where luxury met heartfelt connection and entrepreneurial spirit, creating memories that will undoubtedly be cherished for years to come.