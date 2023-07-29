Arsenal Iconic Manager, Arsene Wenger Immortalise In Bronze

A sweet special occasion graced the Emirates Stadium recently, with Arsenal commemorating their iconic former manager, Arsene Wenger, by unveiling a majestic bronze statue in his honour.

The revered Frenchman’s time at the club spanned over two decades, during which he guided the Gunners to a wealth of silverware and unprecedented glory.

Arsene Wenger’s sterling contributions from 1996 to 2018 established him as an emblematic figure of Arsenal.

Three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies bear testimony to his era of dominance.

He moulded the Gunners into a footballing powerhouse, revolutionising the club’s identity, and is most remembered for masterminding an unprecedented unbeaten Premier League campaign in 2003-04.

This imposing statue, standing tall at 3.5 metres, depicts Wenger lifting the coveted Premier League trophy.

READ ALSO:

The impressive image, it’s placed strategically outside the North Bank Stand, forever encapsulating the unforgettable Wenger era.

This imposing statue, standing tall at 3.5 metres, depicts Wenger lifting the coveted Premier League trophy.

Wednesday’s friendly match against Monaco, another club Wenger previously managed, served as the perfect backdrop for the statue’s unveiling.

As the esteemed guest of honour, Wenger’s return only underscored his invaluable legacy at the club.

Mikel Arteta’s successful campaign last season, leading the team to a second-place finish, is the club’s most accomplished run post-Wenger.

During his Arsenal tenure, Wenger managed an astonishing 1,235 matches, a testament to his steadfast commitment and enduring influence.

An undeniably towering figure, Wenger led Arsenal into the Champions League for an unparalleled 20 consecutive years.

The upcoming season, the first without his involvement since the 1991-92 European Cup, symbolises a new era for the club.

Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis honoured Wenger’s legacy, stating, “Arsene’s achievements mark him out as the club’s greatest manager.

He gifted the club and its supporters with a deluge of trophies, and unforgettable memories, and pioneered a revolution.”

Current Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, who was signed by Wenger in 2011, expressed his admiration, “It’s a great tribute that the club has done something special for Arsene.

He selected me to be one of his players and the captain of the club. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

Jim Guy, the sculptor behind this grand tribute, beautifully encapsulated Wenger’s iconic status.

With this lasting tribute, Wenger’s profound influence will forever be part of Arsenal’s story.