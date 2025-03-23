A State of Emergency and Tinubu’s troubling overreach

Share

The BouBou style, which originated from the Yoruba culture is now more refined, super sophisticated in design and esthetic.

It is presently the style meant for showing off ‘The Rich aunty Vibe’.

The unique quality of this style is the versatile touch. It can be worn for different kinds of occasions, Award night, coronation, wedding ceremonies, birthday parties. It’s also a Sunday style staple.

The embroidery design at the neckline, shoulders and torso always adds to the sophistication.

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Idima Okojie was the cynosure of all eyes in her floor-length BouBou.

Renowned Fashion designer, Maryam Elisha, who was recently crowned Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru in Kebbi State looked stunning in the green embroidery BouBou style to recieve a recognition award from LA Mode United Kingdom as one of 100 most influential Leading African women.

This style is mostly loved because it’s decent and classy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

