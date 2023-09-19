A society for all through creative dance

Dance fiesta

It was the first time that Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would witness such a spectacular event. The show was an uncommon dance fiesta tagged “Dance For Inclusion”. It was organised by the Krump Dance Studios, Abuja and sponsored by the Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria. The event which was so electrifying, had both the deaf and hearing communities dancing so creatively to different genres of music. The most spectacular memories of the event, was the participation of members of the Abuja Deaf Association who freely mingled and danced with other members of the society, with so much ease and fun. Spectators were held spellbound by the dancing steps, of these energetic young people who exhibited so much dexterity and excellence on the dance floor. Inside Abuja observed that the deaf community did not mind their hearing impairment, but unleashed their innate dancing abilities on the audience. Many of the persons with disabilities who participated in the energetic dance, demonstrated unprecedented capacity, proving that disabilities should not be allowed to inhibit the maximisation of one’s talents.

The message

Inside Abuja gathered that the essence of the event was to preach the gospel of inclusion in the society. Founder abd Artistic Director of the Krump Studios, Jemimah Angulu, said that the “Dance for Inclusion” was packaged as an avenue to utilise the powers in music and dance towards transforming the society for the good of all. The lady who said she studied Geomatics Engineering, but finds more pleasure and fulfilment in the dance industry, noted that there was a need for all stakeholders to make the society inclusive for humanity. According to Angulu, ” Dance For Inclusion ” was a concept birthed for the purpose of creating opportunities for all, irrespective of class or status to express the inner feelings that could make the society a better place for all. Angulu disclosed that apart form members of the Deaf Association, the rest of the participants were students of Bravehearts Dance The Krump Dance Studio, Abuja, recently organised a dancing event which gave opportunity for Persons with Disabilities ( PWDs), especially the deaf, to express themselves. CALEB ONWE reports Academy, who took part in the dancing to connect a program facilitated by Battery Dance Company, hosted by Krump Studios and funded by the Us Embassy. “We use music as a tool for individuals and communities change. So as part of that we partnered with the US Embassy to do something we call ‘Dance For Impact’ “It originated from Dance to Connect, which was a partnership with the workshop we had with Battery Dance Company in New York. “After the workshop, they came to Abuja and trained about 112 dancers. This was done in partnership with Krump Studios. The goal is to train dancers and youth to use the tool of dance for community impact. We equip them with skills, give them experience to know how to add value to their communities. We are working with some of these artistic groups because they are already passionate about community progress and impact. So, we decided to empower the team heads to do what they do best. “One or two of the community outreach projects are new, but almost all of them have been done before, so, we seek to enhance them,” she said. Resetting social values Inside Abuja gathered that the group has also extended its tentacles of talent hunt to children. They have been moving into rural communities, using music and dance in resetting the declining social values. Angulu disclosed that her group has moved into places like Mpape and Saburi, all in Abuja, in search of youths and children with exceptional dancing talents. “The result is the training of over 164 community youths in dance, craft and business skills in the five communities, and the engagement of over 1,336 people as dance audiences and performers. “Attending to the social needs of communities, Dance 4 Impact saw the provision of clothing items for 68 women, men and children in Mpape and Saburi communities, as well as raised funding for the education of 11 children in Mpape”, Angulu said. Inside Abuja also gathered that the United States Embassy in Abuja, which played key roles in the sponsorship of the dance events, also have various talent development programmes, for all willing Nigerians. Julia McKay- Cultural Affairs Officer, US Embassy, who participated in the dance event, said that the United States Embassy will continue to make commitment towards ensuring talent and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria. She also encouraged the young talented Nigerians to take advantage of the programmes of the Embassy to maximise their full potentials.