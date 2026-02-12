A Simple String: How Flossing Is Quietly Saving Lives

By the time most people reach for dental floss, it’s usually with guilt—and the sense that it’s optional. But new insights from leading dental and medical experts suggest that flossing may be one of the simplest, most overlooked tools for protecting not just teeth and gums, but the entire body.

“People tend to think of the mouth as separate from the rest of the body. It isn’t,” says Dr. Y. Natalie Jeong, DMD, MA, professor and chair of the Department of Periodontology at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, United States (U.S.)

“The mouth is highly exposed to the outside world, and what happens there has consequences everywhere.” At the center of the issue is inflammation. When people skip flossing, plaque and food particles accumulate between teeth and beneath the gum line—areas toothbrushes can’t reach.

Over time, this buildup hardens into tartar, triggering gingivitis, the earliest stage of gum disease. Left untreated, it can progress into periodontitis, a serious condition that damages bone and soft tissue and can lead to tooth loss. But the effects don’t stop there. “Inflammation itself isn’t the enemy,” Dr. Jeong explains. “Acute inflammation helps us heal.

The problem is chronic inflammation—when the immune system is constantly activated.” Inflamed gums can continuously send inflammatory signals into the bloodstream, quietly increasing wear and tear throughout the body. Dr. Gian Pietro Schincaglia, DDS, PhD, chair of Periodontics at Case Western Reserve University, notes that many major diseases share this inflammatory pathway.

“Diabetes, atherosclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, even Alzheimer’s disease are based on chronic inflammatory processes,” he says. While gum disease does not directly cause these conditions, the added inflammatory burden can worsen them. Heart health is a particular concern. Oral bacteria and inflammatory molecules can enter circulation and irritate blood vessels, making them stiffer and more prone to plaque buildup.

“That environment increases the risk for atherosclerosis,” Dr. Jeong says. For people who already have heart disease, inflammation from gum disease may increase the likelihood of dangerous blood clots.

Emerging evidence also links poor oral health to brain health. Persistent inflammation may weaken the blood–brain barrier over time, increasing vulnerability to neurological damage. “Flossing alone doesn’t prevent neurological disease,” Dr. Jeong emphasizes, “but it reduces the daily inflammatory burden on the body—and the brain.”

The message from experts is strikingly simple: flossing is a daily anti-inflammatory intervention. It takes minutes, costs little, and delivers benefits far beyond a brighter smile. The call to action is clear. Individuals should treat flossing as a non-negotiable part of daily self-care, just like washing hands or exercising. Healthcare providers should integrate oral health education into routine medical care.

And public health authorities must elevate oral hygiene from a cosmetic concern to a preventive health priority, especially in schools and underserved communities. Looking ahead, experts advocate for stronger collaboration between dental and medical professionals, expanded access to preventive dental care, and continued research into oral-systemic health links. As Dr. Jeong puts it, “Flossing is a small habit with outsized impact—helping the body heal, function, and age better.” Sometimes, the most powerful health interventions really do fit between your fingers.