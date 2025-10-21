In the often turbulent world of politics, where noise and self-praise are common tools of survival, one woman continues to redefine leadership through quiet strength and purposeful action — Her Excellency, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State.

Mrs Salako-Oyedele embodies humility in leadership. She carries power with grace, choosing cooperation over confrontation and substance over showmanship. In a political space filled with loud declarations and visible ambition, she stands out as a silent achiever — one who allows her work and impact to speak for her.

Her style of politics is defined by peace, patience, and partnership. Those who have worked closely with her testify to her reliability and sense of responsibility. She is the steady hand behind many of the successes of the current administration — offering wise counsel, ensuring smooth relationships, and quietly resolving conflicts that could have derailed progress.

Beyond the corridors of government, Mrs Salako-Oyedele has continued to empower hundreds across the state — especially women and youths. Through her initiatives and influence, many have received financial support, vocational training, and opportunities to start businesses or acquire skills. Yet, true to her nature, she makes little noise about these achievements.

Her ability to lobby effectively for development projects and social benefits for her people is one of her strongest assets. She knows when and how to push — tactfully, respectfully, and productively. This rare blend of diplomacy and determination has earned her deep respect among her peers and admiration from her people.

Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele is, indeed, a silent peacemaker — one whose calm presence brings stability, whose quiet efforts produce real results, and whose leadership style continues to set a dignified example for others to follow.

In her humility lies her strength; in her silence, her power; and in her peace-making, her legacy.

By Olutunji Akintunde Akinlade