A Relentless Scramble For Africa’s Resources

As France is rapidly losing its traditional foothold in the Sahel, African states are increasingly growing more assertive. A series of military coups in Mali (92020,2021), Burkina Faso (2022), and Niger (2023) brought to power juntas with strong anti-French stances.

These new leaders demanded the withdrawal of French ambassadors and troops, severing long-standing defense agreements. France formally ended its permanent military footprint in the region in 2025, vacating its last bases in Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Chad.

Public dissatisfaction fueled by the perceived failure of the French military operations to contain jihadist insurgencies, led to widespread anti-French sentiments. Many now see the French presence as a continuation of a paternalistic, neocolonial sphere of influence.

In their countries. With French influence waning, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have boldly formed the new Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and withdrawn from the French-backed G5 Sahel anti-terror task force and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), signaling a clear break from Western aligned regional bodies.

In response to these developments, France is gradually changing its strategy to march the geopolitical competition for the mineral resources in the Sahel.

Its new strategy involves a reduced military presence focused on training facilities in Gabo and Djibouti, and an indirect engagement model that supports an African-led security initiatives. Diplomatically and economically France is also seeking to strengthen ties with Anglophone African nations.

In fact there is now a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape of the Sahel as African nations seek to redefine their partnerships and assert their autonomy. However the United States is equally intensifying its push to establish its own dominance of the continent to fill the vacuum left by Europe’s diminishing influence.

Current U.S. strategy in Africa is generally described as a competitive effort to expand influence, and secure access to critical resources. The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) illustrates the US ‘s ambition to secure direct control of the mineral reserves namely cobalt, coltan, and gold,.

It has ended up turning the country into a focal point of geopolitical competition. Analysts point out that the US is not only pressuring Russia and China but also undercutting its own European allies including Britain, Germany, and France, treating them as competitors in the race for the Central Arica’s strategic resources.

To reshape the regional balance in its favor, the US is reportedly fueling instability in eastern DRC by supporting armed groups such as the M23, which has established an autonomous enclave with parallel governance structures outside the Congolese government authority.

After the loss of territory, the government in Kinshasa, the capital, had turned to US for help, reportedly offering access to critical minerals in exchange for security guarantees. Eastern DRC is rich in coltan and other resources vital to the global electronics industries.

The US played key role in brokering a peace agreement between the DRC and Rewanda in June 2025 to address the conflict in the east, which it views as crucial for regional security