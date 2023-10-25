A.R.I.S.E. Agenda: Eno Seeks Collaboration With Sterling Petroleum, Corporate Bodies On Project Execution

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has made bold steps in the actualization of the A. R. I. S. E. Agenda blueprint by reaching out to corporate bodies and well-meaning organisations to partner in the execution of the model schools, farms, markets, roads, health care facilities, and other laudable ARISE Agenda projects.

Governor Eno made the appeal on Wednesday, when he, accompanied by a delegation from Sterling Petrochemical And Fertilizer Limited embarked on a facility tour of the on going construction of CKS Model Primary School, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

Conducting the delegation around the project which is nearing completion, Governor Eno appealed to the company to adopt the laudable projects spelled out in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda blueprint for execution, stressing that such collaboration would fast tract development in the rural communities to underscore the pivot of his administration’s blueprint.

“This is the management of Sterling Petrochemicals. They have a presentation to make to the government and members of the community where they operate in Eastern Obolo and they are building a very large Petro-chemical Plant in Akwa Ibom so we’re partnering as the government in providing the enabling environment in the community for them to do their business.

” I used the opportunity to also ask them to support the ARISE agenda through their corporate social responsibility by adopting one of our projects in the area where they operate whether it’s a model school, health centre, or a market, we’d like to see them do something.

“They’ve done a lot from what I know in supporting the community. That should continue but we’ll also like them to take a bold step and not just them, but we would start with them.

“We’ll talk with other Corporate Organisations. Our people must be gainfully employed, our young people and our children must be well groomed because they represent the future and I feel as cooperate organizations come into the state, they key into what we’re doing for their names to be written in gold.

The State Chief Executive who acknowledged the modest contributions of the company in the development of their operational communities was however emphatic that he was not soliciting funds for the projects but actual participation by the companies operating in the State in the A. R. I. S. E. Agenda project execution, stressing that the initiative will open doors of employment to the youths as well as grow the State economy.

“We’re not asking them to give us the money, we’re simply saying look at the model we have put on ground, adopt it as part of your corporate social responsibility. And I know Mr Mohit here and I had to bring him personally to see. That’s what I mean by doing a model. People need to see what you’re talking about, you walk the talk so that’s why we came here before we went into the meeting so he can make up his mind whether to do one, depending on what their management will decide.

We are not putting them under pressure, we’re just appealing to them that please support us, let’s help our children, let’s help people in those local communities as you all know I’m a rural person, and I want to develop the rural areas and they are based in the rural areas. So I’m just asking for a partnership that’s why we’re here.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Mehit acknowledged the giant strides of Governor Umo Eno’s administration in barely a few months of its tenure, describing the initiative as remarkable.

He said the company is committed to the realization of the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda which centers on development at the grassroots, assuring that the company would take up one of the projects for execution to enliven the social environment in their areas of operation.

Mr Mahit hinted that the company is undertaking projects at the Western and Eastern axes of Eastern Obolo LGA and would, as part of its corporate social responsibility, spread its development projects to other parts of the State by creating infrastructure.

“This government is less than six months old and in less than six months to see what His Excellency has been able to achieve in this model school is simply remarkable. We’re totally committed to His Excellency’s ARISE Agenda, we’re going to evaluate the projects that will come in each of the areas and I assure His Excellency today and all Akwa Ibomites that we will take one of the projects in Akwa Ibom.

“Right now we are doing projects in Eastern Obolo, on the Western axis and Eastern axis of Eastern Obolo but our footprint is across Akwa Ibom and we commit that we would create development here, we would create infrastructure and lift the social environment for Akwa Ibomites,” he assured.