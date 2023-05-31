It As Nigeria launched into another dispensation of leadership led by the newly elected President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the searchlight is also beamed on the democratically elected Governors of the 36 states of the federation.

It was indeed a new dawn for Nigeria and a historic masterpiece as world leaders gathered together to witness the transition process into the 16th Federal Republic of Nigeria leaders across the board.

However, New Telegraph has carefully crafted all you need to know about the newly elected and returning Governors from different political parties prepared to walk with President Tinubu to achieve his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the country.

ALEX OTTI

First on our list is the newly inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti whose emergence as the Governor-elect of the renowned state was beyond imagination as no one ever believes that the wave of the ‘Obident Movement’ of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi could sweep him to the number seat of the state.

Currently, Alex Otti is the only Governor elected on the platform of the Labour Party across the 36 states of the federation. Otti, was, however, born on February 18, 1965.

Prior to his swearing-in as the governor of Abia State, Otti was a Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician. He was also the former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, a retail financial institution in Nigeria.

On December 31, 2015, The Court of Appeal which sat in Owerri removed Okezie Ikpeazu of the People’s Democratic Party as the Governor of Abia State and declared Otti on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the April 11 and April 25 Governorship elections in the state.

But on February 3, 2016, the Supreme Court of Nigeria reversed the verdict of the Court of Appeal and affirmed the election of Ikpeazu as Governor.

Otti is a member of the editorial board of This Day and writes a fortnightly column, every other Monday, titled “Outside The Box”. Alex Otti is from the Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

In the build-up to the 2023, general election, Otti joined the Labour Party and was elected as the governor-elect at the state party primary ahead of the March 18, 2023 elections.

Otti was born to the family of the late Pastor and Mrs Lazarus Weze Otti at Umuru, Umuehim village in Ehi Na Uguru Ancient Kingdom, Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State.

He had his secondary school education at Ngwa High School, Aba and Secondary Technical School, Okpuala Ngwa in Abia State, where he finished as the best student in his set during the school certificate examinations.

He thereafter proceeded to the University of Port Harcourt for his university education, where he graduated with a First Class honours degree in economics in 1988. He also earned an MBA degree from the University of Lagos in 1994.

He has attended various international courses including the Executive Development Programmes of the Columbia Business and Stanford Business School and Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania). He also did an executive programme at INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

In 2009 he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Babcock University and in 2012, an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Degree from the University of Port Harcourt while in 2013, he received another honorary doctorate degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Otti began his banking career in 1989 with the Nigerian International Bank, a subsidiary of Citibank New York, where he worked in the operations department. Thereafter he moved to the then-Nigerian Intercontinental Merchant Bank Ltd.

While at Intercontinental Bank, he worked both in the treasury and financial services unit as well as the corporate banking division. In 1992, he joined Societe Bancaire Nigeria Limited (Merchant Bankers), a subsidiary of Banque SBA Paris where he rose to the position of Senior Manager. He moved on to the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

As the principal manager overseeing the bank’s corporate banking sector for the entire South Division with the responsibility of growing the oil and gas business for the bank. In May 2001, he joined First Bank of Nigeria, PLC as assistant general manager in May 2001 with the sole responsibility of growing the Energy Sector for the bank.

In April 2004, he was promoted to the position of deputy general manager, and a year later was appointed Executive Director, of commercial banking.

This was followed by a re-designation as the executive director south directorate, where he was responsible for over 140 branches in both the South-South and South Eastern geopolitical zones of the country.

In March 2011, he moved from First Bank Nigeria PLC to Diamond Bank as group managing director/ chief executive officer and has led the bank through a major transformation.

Upon expiration of his first tenure, Diamond Bank renewed his tenure in March 2014 to an additional three years. On October 24, 2014, Otti took voluntary retirement and Uzoma Dozie became the new GMD and Bank CEO

PETER NDUBUISI MBAH

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is now the newly elected Governor of Enugu State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Despite he was a popular candidate in the state, the obedient movement was a major threat to his political career but he came up victorious.

Peter Mbah was born March 17, 1972, to the family of Chief Gilbert Ekete Mbah from Ashishi Owo, Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State.

Before his inauguration as the Governor of Enugu State, Mbah is a Nigerian maritime lawyer, financial analyst, and politician.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd. Mbah is a native of Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He is a Fellow of the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management (CIPM), and a member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He attended Army Children’s School, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt and Owode High School, Owode Egba Ogun State, Mbah studied law at the University of East London, U.K., earning a Bachelor of Laws in 2000.

He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar, he has a Master’s Degree holder in Maritime and Commercial Law awarded by Lagos State University in 2004, and he also holds an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain, and Post Graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree in Political Science by Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, in 2021.

After graduation, Dr Peter Mbah participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Udeh and Associates law firm in Lagos State.

Aside from his glowing career as a lawyer, Mbah is also an entrepreneur who founded Peter Mbah Investments Limited in 1992, a service provider in the oil and gas sector. He is the founder of GILPEL Industries Ltd., an importer of general goods between 1993 to 1997, and also founded the FOCUS International Schools in Lagos.

Mbah is the sole agent of International Oil Corporation, a U.S.A oil and gas company based in Fresno, California, he is the founder/CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, this establishment completed the development of Single Point Monitoring (SPM), Conventional Buoy Mooring (CBM) and storage facilities in Lekki Free Trade Zone in 2021, Dr.

Mbah was appointed Chief of Staff in 2003 and subsequently as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development by Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, he was a member of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee of the Enugu State Executive Council as well as a member of the State Security Council.

He also served as Chairman of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee’s Sub-Committee on Legal Matters, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Enugu State Insurance Company, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Enugu State Finance and Investment Company, Chairman of the Enugu State Tenders’ Board.

He joined the PDP on May 25, 2022, and emerged as the Enugu State governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections following the primary election held in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with a total of 790 votes out of the 807 cast by the delegates.

Also, Peter Mbah is the founder of the Peter Mbah Foundation (PMF), a not-for-profit and non-political organization aimed at improving standards of living in rural communities and human capital development.

ABBA KABIR YUSUF

Taking about a pacesetter, Abba Kabir Yusuf is another gubernatorial candidate that has distinguished himself in the 2023 general election. He is a man that has shown that one can fulfil his political dreams without running on the platform of major parties.

After a keenly contested election on March 18, 2023, Yusuf was declared the Governor-elect of Kano State on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and on May 29, he was sworn in as the Executive Governor of Kano State.

Kabir Yusuf was born Abubakar but nicknamed Abba, which became his official name ever since, he was born on January 5, 1963, to the family of Malam Kabiru Yusuf and Malama Khadijatul-Naja’atu in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

Yusuf started his Islamic education at an early age under the guidance of his late grandfather, Danmakwayon Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bashari who was the then-District Head of Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State, Nigeria.

He attended Sumaila primary school between 1968 and 1975. He then proceeded to Government Secondary School Dawakin Tofa and later moved to Government Secondary School Lautai in Gumel where he completed his secondary education in 1980.

He was admitted into the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi in the defunct Gongola State, now Adamawa State, where he bagged his National Diploma (ND) in Civil Engineering in 1985 and later obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Civil Engineering with a specialization in Water Resources/Environmental Engineering in 1989 at the famous Kaduna Polytechnic.

Hee also went to Bayero University, Kano, where he obtained a postgraduate diploma and a master’s degree in business administration. In 1999, Yusuf was appointed Personal Assistant to Rabiu Kwankwaso while he was the Governor of Kano State; he was retained as a Personal Assistant when Kwankwaso became a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2003 under the late President Umaru Musa Yaradua.

He appointed him as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Ondo State where he served between 2009 and 2011, he become Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport in 2011 when Kwankwaso became the governor of Kano State for a second term.

In 2018, Yusuf was anointed by his boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso to challenge the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 gubernatorial election because of their differences.

Kwankwaso had anointed Ganduje in 2014 while he was his deputy and he won the election in 2015. Yusuf lost and filed his case before the election tribunal. but after all, the court dismissed the case.

In 2022, Yusuf defected from the PDP to the NNPP and was re-anointed by Kwankwaso to challenge Nasir Yusuf Gawuna in the 2023 elections.

UBA SANI

Uba Sani is a dynamic leader born on December 31, 1970. He served as senator for Kaduna Central since 2019.

Before his electoral victory as the Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Uba is a Nigerian mechanical engineer and politician on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from the University of Calabar and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Abuja.

On February 23, Uba defeated the incumbent Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani of the PRP.

Uba Sani protested against military authoritarianism in Nigeria, leaving behind a footprint of bravery and patriotism. He deployed his organization and networking skills in creating a strategic base for the pro-democracy movement in Northern Nigeria.

He also made ample use of his civil society organization, the Movement for Freedom and Justice to champion the rights of the underprivileged and offered them unfettered access to justice.

He had successfully held the roles of the National Vice Chairman (North) of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Joint Action Committee (JACON) led by the legendary Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

Sani went into politics after the return of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999 and supported the then People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. After winning the presidential election, Sani was appointed as Special Advisor on Public Affairs to the president.

He also worked at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in some advisory roles to the then FCT Minister, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and the Kaduna State Ministry of Housing and Works.

In 2011, Sani contested in the PDP primaries for the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat but he lost the primaries, and in 2015, he was appointed by the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai as the Special Adviser, Political and intergovernmental affairs.

However, in 2019, Sani contested the second time for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat under the ruling party and was elected Senator during the February 2019 general elections.

In 2022, Uba Sani picked APC nomination forms for the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna and eventually won the primaries then proceeded to the general elections and emerge victorious.

MOHAMMED UMAR BAGO

We have all been told that hard work pays and Mohammed Umar Bago is a clear example of it, born on February 22, 1974, Mohammed Bago is a renowned Nigerian politician and ex-banker born in Minna, Niger State, to a Nupe family.

He was a member of the House of Representatives representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency before he emerged as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state after defeating Isah Liman Kantigi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bago attended Marafa Primary School, Minna and Federal Government College, Jos. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and obtained several postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees, including a postgraduate diploma in management from the Federal University of Technology Minna in 2001,

He is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in economics at Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State in 2003, and a Master’s degree in finance at the University of Calabar in 2005. He is also a distinguished alumnus from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom in 2014,

Aside from schooling, Bago had worked with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Afri-Bank PLC respectively. He serves as a Manager at First City Monument Bank.

But in 2007, Bago fully entered into politics. He became the winner of the gubernatorial election after pulling a total of 469, 896 votes to his closest rival Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi who got 38 million votes.

BASSEY EDET OTU

Bassey Edet is one the very few honest men out there and his honesty has brought him this far, he is a man of the people and this has been clearly shown as the people of the state gave him their vote in the just concluded 2023 general election.

Edet who was born on October 18, 1959, was a Nigerian politician who represented the Calabar Municipal/Odukpani constituency of Cross River State in the Federal House of Representatives from 2003 – 2011.

During his stay in the House, he was the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Vice Chairman of the House Committee on National Population and member of committees on Power, Ministry of Niger Delta, Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Inter-Intra Party Relations, Environment, Water Resources and Defense.

Otu who was elected Senator for Cross River South in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led work on a draft amendment bill that would reposition the Petroleum Technology Development Fund as a more effective vehicle to develop local content in the oil and gas industry.

His impact at the Senate was adjudged by many to be to date unprecedented; his name is said to be synonymous with human empowerment and societal development, this led to his being endorsed for reelection by Buhari Youth Organisation, in 2018

He later defected in 2016 to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerged as the Cross River South Senatorial flag bearer of the party in the 2019 election.

Prince Otu is the current Governor of Cross River State following his declaration as the Governor-elect in the 2023 gubernatorial poll. Before dabbing into politics he was a renowned banker and served in the petroleum sector. He was as well a farmer.

Otu was appointed to the board of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Out once said, “I joined politics for service to humanity”. This is evidently true, as his record of empowerment ranging from the Award of land documents and financial support to building car awards, scholarships etc. is yet to be broken.

FRANCIS OGBONNA NWIFURU

Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is a Nigerian politician, entrepreneur and administrator who served as a two-term Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

He hails from Oferekpe Agbaja in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and emerged the winner of the 2023 Ebonyi State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the help of his predecessor, Governor Dave Umahi.

Before his emergence as the Governor of the state on May 29, 2023, Nqwifuru is the speaker of the 5th and 6th Ebonyi State House of Assembly who aspire to be Ebonyi State governor in 2023.

HYACINTH IORMEM ALIA

Hyacinth Iormem Alia has done the unthinking and promised to take Benue State to the next level as evidenced by his victory at the poll. On May 29, 2023, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia was sworn in as the Governor of Benue State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alia is a Nigerian Catholic cleric and politician born May 14, 1966, in Mbangur, Mbadede, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate from St. Francis Primary School, Agidi, Mbatiav in the Gboko local government area of the state and in 1983, he enrolled at St. James Minor Seminary, Makurdi, where he began his religious career.

He gained admission to St. Augustine’s Major Seminary, Jos where he studied for a Diploma in Religious studies in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Theology in 1990. But in 1999, he obtained a Master’s in Religious Education (Psychology and Counseling) at Fordham University, Bronx, New York City, USA.

In 2004, he got an additional master’s degree in biomedical ethics from Duquesne University, Pennsylvania, US, and a doctorate degree in the same course and the same university in 2005.

Hyacinth Alia was ordained a Catholic Priest on July 7, 1990, by Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh of Makurdi Catholic Diocese. Upon his victory in the just concluded 2023 elections he was a full-time clergyman with a heart for humanity.

UMO BASSEY ENO

Umo Bassey Eno is also a Nigerian clergy who finds himself at the helm of the leadership of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno took over the mantle of leadership from former Governor Udom Emmanuel as the incumbent Governor of Akwa Ibom.

Prior to his swearing-in on Monday, May 29, 2023, Eno was the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state and the founder of All Nations Christian Ministry International.

Born on May 10, 1964, Eno attended St. Francis Secondary School in Eket, Akwa Ibom State and Victory High School in Ikeja, Lagos State for his secondary education.

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo and later a Master’s degree in the same field.

After his secondary school education, he was employed to work in Union Bank for some years before moving to Bertola Machine Tools Nigeria Limited and then to Norman Holdings Limited, where he became the Chief Executive Officer before setting up Royalty groups, which belong to him.

In 2021, he was appointed Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel and later resigned from his position to run for the 2023 governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

AMAOPUSENIBO SIMINALAYI “SIM” FUBARA

Amaopusenibo Siminalayi “Sim” Fubara born January 28, 1975, was the former Accountant-General of Rivers State from December 23, 2020, to May 2022 before he was elected the Governor of the State in the 2023 general election.

Sim Fubara who hails from Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State is the current sitting Governor of Rivers, he won the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the backing of immediate past Governor of the state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Fubara studied Accountancy at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, he got his MBA and MSc in 2013 and 2016 respectively from the University of Port Harcourt. He holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Amaopu-Senibo of the Opobo Kingdom.

Sim Fubara started his career in 2003 as a principal accountant with the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. He rose to the position of Director of Finance and Accounts at the State’s government house in 2015 and Permanent Secretary in March 2020.

He was appointed the Accountant-General of Rivers State on December 23, 2020, till May 2022, when he won the People’s Democratic Party Governorship Primaries for the 2023 general elections.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. On May 2022, Fubara and 58 other government officials were declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a sum of N435 billion fraud.

Also, declared wanted for N 117 billion fraud alongside four other Rivers State government officials. Additional charges by the EFCC included alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

SHERIFF OBOREVWORI

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is another amazing personality that would give his very best for the development of his country, is a loving person who served as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly while representing the people of Okpe State Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and now the Governor of Delta State.

He clinched the governorship ticket of the party in the state ahead of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election months to his tenure expiration as the State Speaker after a two-term in office.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori was born on June 19, 1963, to the family of Chief Samuel and Mrs Esther Oborevwori of Osubi town in Okpe LGA of Delta State.

He began his early childhood education at Alegbo primary school and completed his secondary education at Oghareki Grammar School, Oghareki.

He graduated from the prestigious Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 2004 and later proceeded to obtain a master’s degree in political science from the Delta State University Abraka in 2010.

Oborevwori is an alumnus of the Alliance Manchester Business School of Manchester University Leadership Executive Certificate Programme and the London School of Economics and Political Science Certificate Programme on Leading Inclusive Development.

Oborevwori began his political career as a grassroot politician; Chairman of the Okpe Community. However, he broke into the limelight in 2015 after he was elected as the member representing Okpe State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

DAUDA LAWAL

Dauda Lawal is a Nigerian banker and politician born on September 2, 1965, He was elected as the Governor of Zamfara State on March 18, 2023, general election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the defeating the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before dabbling into politics, Lawal is an established leader in the Nigerian Banking Industry and is known to be one of the key players in the financial sector of the Nigerian Economy as he served as the Executive Director, Public Sector North, of First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Lawal graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in 1987 with B.Sc. in Political Science, he obtained an M.Sc. in Political Science/International Relations from the same university in 1992, and holds a PhD in Business Administration from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, before going further to develop himself by taking courses at prestigious universities, including the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, Oxford University Business School, Massachusetts, USA; Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania; Oxford University Business School; International Faculty of Finance, London; Fitch Training, London & New York, and Lagos Business School among others.

In what many political pundits described as one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 general elections, Lawal unseated incumbent governor Bello Matawalle in the March 18 governorship election with a total of 377,726 votes.

Prior to his victory, the PDP had never won a governorship election in Zamfara State since 1999.

AGBU KEFAS

In what look like a twist, Agbu Kefas won the 2023 gubernatorial election in Taraba State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Kefas who is a retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant Colonel and the former PDP State Chairman took over from Darius Dickson Ishaku.

Born on November 12, 1970, Agbu Kefas is a product of some of the most reputable institutions of learning in Nigeria, namely; the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Defense Studies in 1994.

The University of Ibadan in Oyo State, where he bagged a Masters Degree in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology in 2005 and the Delta State University, Abraka where he obtained a Masters Degree in Public Administration in 2008.

Also, he has a number of prestigious Executive Education certifications from global institutions like Harvard Kennedy School in the US.

He retired from the Nigerian army after 21 years of service. Upon his retirement, he was appointed Chairman Governing Board of Directors Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) between 2013 and 2015.

He was also a member of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative from 2016 to 2019 before he fully joined politics by emerging as the State Chairman of the PDP in Taraba State in 2020.

In 2022, Agbu Kefas contested in the Taraba State PDP gubernatorial primary election and won.

CALEB MUTFWANG

Born on the 12th of March, 1965 in Wussasa, Zaria, Caleb Mutfwang had his primary education at LEA Primary School Ampang-West, Mangu LGA from 1973 to 1977, and went to Boys Secondary School, Gindiri graduating in 1982.

After his secondary education, Mutfwang worked briefly with the then Federal Office of Statistics and the defunct Nigerian Bank for Commerce of Industry (NBCI) before continuing his educational pursuit at the School of Preliminary Studies, Keffi from 1983 to 1984.

He attended the University of Jos and graduated between 1984 and 1988 and the Nigerian Law School from 1988 which qualified him to be called to the Nigerian Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court on the 14th of December 1989.

He served the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Kaduna State during which he was elected by his colleagues as the President of the Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship in Kaduna State.

Engaged in private and active legal practice under the Kaduna-based legal firm of BYOMA, ICHABA & CO (FIDELITY CHAMBERS) from 1990 to 1995. Later on, he founded Caleb Mutfwang & Co, a firm of Legal Practitioners registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on March 21, 1996.

Mutfwang was appointed Deputy General Manager, Legal & Secretarial Services in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Kaduna from 2002 to 2004. Acting Company Secretary from 2003 to 2004.

He was also a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association particularly, he is also an alumnus of the prestigious Haggai Institute for Leadership Development, Hawaii, USA.

Membership of Boards of several companies in addition to offering legal services to individuals, corporate organisations, Federal Ministries, foreign agencies and governments.he held various leadership responsibilities from Secondary School to NYSC. Held several leadership positions within the Church and community including membership of the Endowment Fund Committee of the Karl Kumm University founded by the Church of Christ in Nations COCIN.

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang is married to Helen and together they have three children Timothy, Nanbam and Enoch. Helen Mutfwang; formally Helen Ingbo Goldie, was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; to John & Juliet Goldie in 1967.

She hails from Brass LGA, Bayelsa State and first made her way up North to Kaduna in 1991; for her youth service under the NYSC Scheme, after she had finished her Law School in Lagos State.

UMAR NAMADI

Umar Namadi has been a very consistent politician who has been through a lot of challenges and still kept his focus and remained consistent, he was born on April 7, 1963, in Kafin Hausa, the then Northern Region.

Namadi, a Nigerian accountant and politician is now the incumbent Governor of Jigawa State. He served as the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State from 2019 before he was elected as the Governor of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He became a Chartered accountant in 1993 and holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Bayero University Kano where he earlier obtained his first Degree of Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1987.

Alhaji Namadi is the founder of Namadi, Umar & Co Chartered Accountants firm based in Kano and an Associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation until 2010 when he became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Alhaji Namadi was also engaged in research works, on Sources and Application of Funds, Auditing a Computerized Information System and Community Banking.

As the pioneer Head of the Dangote Group Management Accounts Department, the finance expert was responsible for the establishment and foundation laying for the production of monthly management accounts for the Dangote Group.

Until his appointment, the Commissioner was a member of the state committee on the verification and validation of contracts as well as that of verification and staff audit.

BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Dr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is a man of excellence, in everything he does he adds a touch of excellence and pays attention to every detail, no wonder the people of Lagos re-elected him for a second time in office as the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu who was born on June 25, 1965, rose to prominence in October 2018 after contesting the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries against the incumbent Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to clinch the party ticket.

He became the incumbent Governor of Lagos State for a first time in office following his victory at the 2019 general election defeating his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sanwo-Olu is a graduate of the University of Lagos, London Business School, Lagos Business School and the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Before his gubernatorial ambition, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC).

Sanwo-Olu briefly attended Government Demonstration School, Gbaja Surulere before moving to Ijebu-Ife Grammar School, Ogun State to complete his secondary education, he has a BSc in Surveying and an MBA from the University of Lagos, he is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School.

He is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

He was the Treasurer at the former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of the Foreign Money Market, he then proceeded to First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as a Deputy General Manager and Divisional Head. He was the Chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited.

However, Sanwo-Olu began his political career in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

He was later made the Acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007 when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then-Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After the General Elections of 2007, Sanwo-Olu was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by Governor Babatunde Fashola. He was made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2016.

MUHAMMAD INUWA YAHAYA

Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya is the incumbent Governor of Gombe State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and due to his good deeds and popularity the good people of the state took it upon themselves to ensure that he returned as governor, he assumed office on the 29 of May 2019 with his Deputy, Manasseh Daniel Jatau.

Yahaya was born on October 9, 1961 in Northern Region, Nigeria now Gombe State and is married to Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya and Amina Inuwa Yahaya with Children 7.

Inuwa Yahaya is a Nigerian businessman and politician. Yahaya joined politics in 2003 and won the governorship election in 2015, He was the flag bearer of APC in State as of then.

Yahaya attended the Central Primary School and the Government Science Secondary School in Gombe. He then studied at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1983.

Yahaya worked in both the public and the private sector before he becomes the Governor of Gombe State.

He started his working career with the Bauchi State Investment and Property Development Company, where he was a principal accountant from 1984 to 1985. He served as a Managing Director of A.Y.U Civil Engineering Company Ltd from 1993 to 1999.

In 2003, he was appointed as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development by Governor Muhammed Danjuma Goje.

Yahaya is a member of the following professional bodies: the Association of Nation Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and the Chartered Institution of Taxation of Nigeria (ACITN).

On October 1, 2018, he won the APC primary election with the highest votes of 859 to beat his closest rival, Mohammed Jibrin Barde who polled 463 votes.

On 9 March 2019, Yahaya was declared governor-elect of Gombe State at the 2019 Gombe State gubernatorial election.

He scored a total number of 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Usman Bayero Nafada, who polled 222,868 votes.

MAI MALA BUNI

Mai Mala Buni CON is a very passionate Nigerian and a man who thinks of his country first in every situation he finds himself in. He was first elected Governor of Yobe State during the 2019 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also re-elected for a second term in office in a keenly contested March 18, 2023, general election on the same platform.

Buni was born on 19 November 1967 in Buni Yadi, Gujba, then North-Eastern State. As is with the tradition in Northern Nigeria, Buni started memorising the Quran at an early age under the tutelage of his parents and other clerics before his enrolment into Buni Gari central primary school where he obtained the First School Leaving Certificate in 1979.

After completing his primary education, Buni gained admission into Government Secondary School Goniri in 1979 and obtained the West African Examinations Council certificate in 1985.

While in active politics, Buni enrolled as a part-time student at the Espan Formation University, Benin Republic where he obtained a B.Sc. Degree in International Relations in 2014.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom.

The quest to establish a factory to start a private company in furniture took Mai Mala Buni to the College of Vocational Science and Technology where he obtained a Diploma certificate in 2012.

Mai Mala Buni chaired the board of several companies among which are:

• MBG Integrated Farms Ltd

• MMB Petroleum and Chemical Company Nig. Ltd

• MBG Construction and General Services Ltd

• Buni Gari and Company Nig. Ltd

• Bright View Capital Alliance Ltd

• Subi Mega Global Solutions Ltd

• Rehab Synergy Nig. Ltd

• First Integrated and Logistics Services Ltd.

Mala Buni started his political journey in 1992 when he contested and won a councillor sit on the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party, to represent Buni ward in the Gujba Local Government Council.

He was subsequently elected as the Speaker of the Council where he became a Senior Legislative Assistant in Nigeria’s National Assembly in 2000, and in 2004, he was appointed Member, University of Uyo Governing Council.

While in 2006, he was unanimously elected Chairman of the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) in Yobe State and in 2007, members of the Action Congress (AC) party in the state entered into an alliance with the ADC to form a formidable force on the platform of the AC.

The alliance unilaterally pencilled him down unopposed for the Chairman of the Action Congress party and was subsequently elected where he served as Chairman from 2007 to 2010.

In 2011, Buni joined the then-ruling All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Yobe State and was appointed Special Adviser on Political Affairs and Legislative Matters to Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam.

In 2013 after the merger of the mega political parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni became the pro tem State Secretary of the party in Yobe and was subsequently elected the pioneer state Chairman of the APC in the state.

In 2014, Mai Mala Buni became the first elected National Secretary of the APC. It was that same regime of the party that ushered in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

His commitment to serving the party automatically earned him a second term as the National Secretary in 2018.

While serving as APC National Secretary and Board Chairman of the Nigeria Shippers Council, he was nominated, endorsed and elected as the flag bearer of APC for the 2019 Yobe State gubernatorial election.

During the 2019 general elections, Hon. Mai Mala was elected as the fourth Executive Governor of Yobe State when he scored the highest number of votes to beat his opponent Alhaji Bello Iliya of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In June 2020, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was dissolved and in its place, a new interim committee was inaugurated which was chaired by Hon. Buni who also serves as the Chairman of the party’s extraordinary convention committee.

As of April 2020, the state government under his leadership spent over 2.1 billion Naira in the construction of 7 model primary schools in different locations in Yobe State. The projects are aimed at decongesting schools in the urban areas that are currently overstretched as a result of fleeing Internally Displaced Persons.

Yobe State is among the worst-hit states affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, But Governor Buni has facilitated the return of many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by reconstructing their houses and provision of livelihood support packages.

ABDULLAHI AUDU SULE

Abdullahi Audu Sule is a man that is highly loved by his people due to his uncompromising value system, he was born on December 26, 1959, in the Akwanga-West Development Area of present-day Nasarawa State. and is an engineer, businessman and politician who has served as Governor of Nasarawa State since 2019.

He was first elected in the 2019 Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and re-elected for a second term in office in the face of stiff opposition from rival political parties on the March 18, 2023, general election.

He attended Roman Catholic Mission (RMC) Primary School, Gudi Station in 1968, he then enrolled in Zang Secondary School in 1974 and later Government Technical College, Bukuru in 1977.

After his secondary education, he went to Plateau State Polytechnic, in Barkin Ladi in 1980. He then left Nigeria on a scholarship to study at Indiana University, Terre Haute, Indiana, United States where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Technology and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.

Returning to Nigeria in 1985, Sule served as a Youth Corps member with Plateau Utilities Board. He later joined the Jos Steel Rolling Mill in 1985 as a Production Engineer, he went back to the United States in 1989, and he worked for several companies (Lancer Corporation, OEM component and Osyka Corporation among others) before returning to Nigeria in 2000.

On his return to Nigeria, he co-founded Sadiq Petroleum Nigeria Limited in Lagos and was made the Managing Director/CEO. Under his leadership, the company won a bid to acquire African Petroleum (AP) Plc and he became the CEO of AP in 2001.

On June 21, prior to his gubernatorial ambition in 2018, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. announced Abdullahi Sule as the substantive Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Company.

He won the party gubernatorial primaries on October 1, 2018, and on March 10, 2019, he was declared governor-elect of Nasarawa State.

ADEDAPO OLUSEUN ABIODUN

Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun MFR is another known face in the political space and is described as a man of understanding who has a listening ear to his people.

Abiodun is a Nigerian businessman and politician, who has served as Governor of Ogun State since 2019. He won the 2019 general elections under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and was re-elected to serve as Governor of Ogun state during the 2023 general election.

Prior to his assumption of office, he was the Managing Director of Heyden Petroleum and the founder of First Power Limited and also the Board Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

On 10 March 2019, he was declared Governor-Elect of Ogun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abiodun was born on 29 May 1960 in Iperu Remo, Ogun East Senatorial District, to the royal family of Iperu.

Currently, the educational background of Abiodun remains unclear as he was involved in a certificate scandal in the build-up to the 2019 general elections when he claimed in the 2015 senatorial election form for Ogun East to have graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, but in the 2019 governorship form, he claimed to possess only secondary school certificate of education.

In an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television in December 2018, Abiodun”Claimed To Have Never Gotten A Degree From Obafemi Awolowo University”, he claimed to have been a student of the institution but didn’t graduate from the school.

Abiodun is a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State before he defected to the ruling APC after the 2015 general elections.

He contested the Ogun East senatorial seat on the platform of the APC in the 2015 general elections which he lost to the PDP candidate.

He was elected a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the defunct United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) in 1998. He has served as a member of various presidential committees and organisations.

ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ

There are very few people with a heart of gold and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is one of the very few, he was born on February 5, 1960, and served as the Chief Executive Officer of First Fuels Limited.

AbdulRazaq who was born in Ilorin West Local Government joined politics in 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy. He won the gubernatorial primary election of the APC for Kwara State in October 2018.

Prior to his political victory, AbdulRazaq contested unsuccessfully for the governor of Kwara State in 2003, 2007 and 2011 respectively under the Congress for Progressive Change political party and was defeated by Abubakar Bukola Saraki in 2003 and 2007, and by Abdulfatah Ahmed in 2011.

However, in 2019, he contested again under the All Progressive Congress and emerged as the Governor of Kwara State, after he won the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He attended Capital School, Kaduna between 1966 and 1968; Bishop Smith Memorial School Ilorin between 1970 and 1971 and Government College Kaduna where he is said to have earned his West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1976 (WASSCE).

He was elected as governor of Kwara State at the 2019 governorship election held on 9 March 2019 and sworn in on 29 May 2019, he won re-election during the 2023 general elections coming up against tough opposition from the PDP.

Presently, AbdulRazaq is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor Forum (NGF).

BABAGANA UMARA ZULUM

In the eyes of many, Babagana Umara Zulum is the best Governor in the last administration considering what his state passed through at the hand of terrorist groups and how far he was able to put the past behind them despite several failed assassination attempts by the group Boko Haram.

Babagana Umara Zulum CON was elected to the office of the Governor of Borno State in the 2019 Borno gubernatorial election held on March 9, 2019, with 1175440 votes and currently, he is serving his second term in office following his victory at the 2023 general election.

He is a Nigerian professor and politician who is serving as Governor of Borno State since 2019 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Zulum was born on 25 August 25, 1969, in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

After elementary schooling at Mafa Primary School from 1975 to 1980 and Secondary Education at Government Secondary School, Monguno from 1980 to 1985, Zulum studied at the University of Maiduguri, where he obtained a degree in Agriculture Engineering after which he served as a NYSC corps member with Katsina State Polytechnic.

He proceeded to the University of Ibadan from 1997 to 1998, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering. In 2005, he enrolled for a PhD in Soil and Water Engineering with the University of Maiduguri which he completed in 2009.

Babagana’s first appointment was in 1989 with Borno State Civil Service as an Assistant Technical Officer in the State’s Ministry of Agriculture. In 1990, Babagana moved into Borno State Unified Local Government Service as Senior Field Overseer and later Principal Water Engineer.

While in 2000, he took up an appointment with the University of Maiduguri as an Assistant Lecturer where he rose to the rank of Professor. Babagana was Deputy Dean and Acting Dean of the Faculty of Engineering in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

In 2011, Babagana Umara was appointed the Rector of Polytechnic, meanwhile, he retained his teaching position in the University of Maiduguri. In 2015, he was made Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement by Governor Kashim Shetima of Borno State, a position he held till 2018.

Going into politics fully, Zulum on October 1, 2018, won the gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress for Borno State.

His convoy was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on July 29, 2020, on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway. Five people were killed including three policemen.

On 26 September 2020, Zulum and his convoy were again attacked by Boko Haram near Lake Chad. At least 18 people were reportedly killed, including 14 police officers and soldiers and 4 civilians.

The death toll was later updated to 30 as more bodies were found, three days later, on the 29, Zulum’s convoy noticed a donkey on the road and shot at it, after the donkey exploded, insurgents came out of hiding and fired at them, a number of insurgents were killed, whereas no one in the convoy was injured.

On 22 November 2020, Convoy belonging to Zulum was attacked while he was travelling to meet with government officials in Baga. Seven soldiers and two civilians were killed in this ambush, but the governor was unhurt. His appointment was cancelled.

OLUSEYI ABIODUN MAKINDE

Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde is a Nigerian Engineer and a Subject Matter Expert in Fluid and Gas Metering who has served as Governor of Oyo State since 2019.

He is an engineer and a subject matter expert on fluid and gas metering, he is also the Group Managing Director of Makon Group Limited; an indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria.

He established his first oil and gas private business called Makon Engineering and Technical Services, (METS) at the age of 29 in the year 1997, after earning years of work experience with international oil and gas companies.

Makinde had contested the 2015 Oyo State gubernatorial election on the platform Social Democratic Party (SDP) but lost and in 2015, Makinde clinch the governorship ticket of Oyo State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On September 29, 2018, Makinde emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the state for the 2019 general elections for Oyo State, after polling 2772 votes at the primary election that took place at liberty stadium, Oke-Ado in Ibadan, and on March 9, 2019, Makinde polled 515,621 votes defeating his closest rival, Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressive Party (APC) who polled 357,982 votes.

Makinde was elected into the Office of the Governor of Oyo State on May 29, 2019, as the 28th Executive Governor of the state. Due to his groundbreaking achievements, Makinde declared his intention to run for another four years as clamoured by the good people of Oyo State which he later won during the March 18, 2023 general election.

Makinde began his education at St Paul Primary School and completed his primary education at St Michael Primary School, Yemetu, Ibadan. His secondary education was at Bishop Phillips Academy, Monatan, Ibadan, in 1985 after which he gained admission to the University of Lagos (Unilag) where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

In 1998, Makinde trained in Industrial Control Services in Houston, Texas on Safety Shutdown System; and Development of Analytical Competence for Managing Operations at Lagos Business School (now Pan-Atlantic University) in 1999. In 2000, he had training in automation.

While in 2002, he studied Fundamentals of Crude Sampling at Jiskoot Auto Control Training Centre, Kent, England. Also, in 2005, he studied Understanding and Solving Complex Business Problems at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Makinde did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria, where he was later engaged as a pupil engineer.

He served in different capacities; handling and partaking in several key projects between 1990 and 1992, from 1992 to 1997, he worked as a field Engineer (Eket operations) for Rebold International Limited and in 1995, he was appointed as Field Manager in the same company.

In September 2017, the Caretaker National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi visited him in Ibadan and following extensive, deep and wide consultations with National Leaders, Oyo State leaders and elders of the SDP and cross sections of strategic partners within Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde returned to his former political party, PDP.

BALA ABDULKADIR MOHAMMED

The last man on our list is Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, a Nigerian politician who has served as Governor of Bauchi State since 2019.

Prior to becoming Governor of Bauchi, he was a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015, and Senator for Bauchi South from 2007 to 2010.

Mohammed who was born on October 5, 1958, is a ranking member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who throw his hat in the ring to become the President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election but lost the party ticket to the Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar after a keenly contested primary election.

However, Mohammed began his civil service experience as an Administrative Officer at the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs where he served until 1994 when he moved over to the Presidency (Cabinet Secretariat) as the Principal Administration Officer.

Bala Mohammed’s rise through the civil service ranks was rapid. Between 1995 and 2005, he rose to be the Chief Supplies Officer at the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to Assistant Director at the Federal Ministry of Power and Steel, Deputy Director/SA to the Honourable Minister at the Federal Ministry of Transport to the Director of Administration at the Nigerian Railway Corporations to Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Aviation to Director of Administration and Supplies at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

But voluntarily retired from civil service at the level of a Director and joined politics.

He began his educational career in 1965 at Duguri primary school, Bauchi where he graduated in 1971 with a first leaving certificate from 1972 to 1976, he attended Government School Bauchi where he obtained WAEC.

He also obtained his advanced-level testimonial in 1979 from North East College of Art and Science. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maiduguri.

February 10, 2010, saw Senator Bala Mohammed in his natural state when he courageously called and intensely promoted the Doctrine of Necessity in the Senate that birthed the emergence of the then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as the Acting President.

Senator Bala Mohammed’s actions paved the way for Goodluck Jonathan, the unassuming scholar from the Niger Delta, to break the glass ceiling of Nigeria’s tripodal political monopoly. On 6 April 2010, Senator Bala Mohammed became the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT].

Following the exit of Senator Bala Mohammed from the seat of Minister to the FCT in May 2015 and the entry of a new ruling party at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, the antigraft agencies began its clampdown on the former minister of the FCT.

In October 2016, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Senator Bala Mohammed and detained him for 49 days.

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama declared the detention as illegal and unconstitutional and consequently ordered the EFCC to pay the sum of N5 million as compensation. Senator Bala Mohammed made clear that his travails were “a clear case of a witch hunt aimed at tarnishing his image and hard-earned reputation.”

On 29 May 2019, was sworn in as the Governor of Bauchi State on the party banner of the People’s Democratic Party having defeated the incumbent Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar 515,313 to 500,625 votes.

The victory was later upheld by the Supreme Court on 20 January 2020.