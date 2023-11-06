A progressive and transformational vision for Ondo State

Our Sunshine state has been the subject of so much media focus and attention in recent weeks. That focus has been due mainly to the face-off between the State Assembly and the Deputy Governor over the plan of the former to impeach the latter. Following this state of affairs, it has appeared as if discourse around governance and the overarching vision for transforming Ondo State into a land of greater opportunities and front runner state based on all indices of governance has been pushed to the back burner.

It is imperative for all well-meaning Ondo State indigenes and friends of the state to resuscitate discourse and re-invigorate action around what is required to consolidate current achievements and bring Ondo State to a significant place of glory, especially in the light of the impending governorship election which should provide a veritable platform for interrogating the challenges of the state and mapping the way forward It is against this backdrop and importantly to shift focus and attention to the more important challenges of governance that this writer once again reiterates and discusses key areas which we must seek to pursue vigorously if we are to achieve our grand vision of rapid development, growth and shared prosperity for our state and the people. Vigorous revenue drive While the recently released report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows a good outlook for Ondo State for the year 2022 with a total IGR of N32 billion, especially when juxtaposed against the IGR for previous years and the IGR for a good number of other states in the year under review.

However, compared with many of the other leading states such as Lagos, Rivers, FCT, Ogun, Delta and Kaduna – there are reasons to believe that a lot more concerted action and greater ingenuity are required to propel our state to where it should be in the coming years. Greater investments and efforts are required for an unprecedented growth in SMEs, revolution in agriculture, a more vigorous drive for the exploitation of the mineral resources across the state, a greater push in respect of the opening up of the tourism potential of the state as well as urgent mobilization of efforts and resources to bring to fruition the Ondo Sea port project – amongst many initiatives. All of these will have the net effect of helping to provide more avenues for increasing internal revenue and ultimately leading to a much better IGR profile if vigorously pursued with the required urgency, ingenuity, focus and determination. Agriculture revolution At no time in the history of Ondo State has there been such a huge imperative for a revolution in the Agric sector.

While admittedly, the present government has provided some measure of support in the development of value chains such as cocoa, oil palm, cashew and cassava – there is an urgent need to drive even more significant inflow of investments into these areas and other areas of food production such that there is a massive increase in farming output, storage and processing capabilities – with its implications on jobs and revenue generation. There needs to be a more vigorous mobilisation of the youth population towards engagement in farming with considerable support in terms of finance and training facilitated by the government. A comprehensive agenda with specific milestones and productivity outcomes in respect of agriculture growth will have to be aggressively driven to achieve the grand vision of the agricultural revolution envisaged. Strategic and urgent exploitation of Ondo’s natural resources for collective growth Ondo is home to a good number of natural resources which are waiting to be exploited to drive the prosperity of our state and the people.

Dr. Ehinlanwo (aka DSE), who is a senior information technology consultant and manager, was the guber candidate of the defunct CPC in the 2012 Ondo governorship election