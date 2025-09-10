A Prayer Book: Osisiego’s Solo Exhibition Of Woodworks Explores Spirituality, Notion Of Intimacy

A refreshing solo exhibition of recent engraved woodworks by Nigerian mixed-media artist, Chukwuemeka Michael Osisiego, titled ‘A Prayer Book’, explores the notion of intimacy with the divine through spiritual indulgence, traditional practices, and identity.

Through deeply meditative and richly symbolic pieces, Osisiego embarks on a personal and spiritual invocation—one that draws from Igbo ancestral wisdom, histories, and mythologies, while weaving quiet faith into contemporary Christian life and the orchestration of daily devotion.

Hosted by Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, the exhibition opens on Saturday, September 30. Founder of Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, notes, “for Osisiego, the engraved wood panels become more than works of art; they are prayers, portals, and tools for spiritual transformation.

Through painstaking processes, he transforms discarded shipping pallets into engraved works encoded with layers of meaning and duality.” She describes ‘A Prayer Book’ as a visual liturgy, adding that “it serves as a guidebook, drawing us toward the need for personal devotion and spiritual reflection on our shared reality, rooted in practices and patterns that shape and enrich our inner lives.”

Featuring over 10 works, ‘A Prayer Book’, notes Uche Obasi, curator of the exhibition, delves into a sacred invocation, which engages a pathway for spiritual growth and daily orchestration of personal sanctuary and summoning. His words: “The exhibition explores myriad coded languages, ritualistic patterns and practices, and cosmological symbols that reconnect us to spiritual wholeness.

Working with woodcutting and assemblage, Osisiego comes from a lineage of artists rooted in the renowned Nsukka Art School, known forits innovative use of Uli—an Indigenous Igbo visual language system of writing and cosmological beliefs.

Osisiego’s practice follows a setout framework, beginning with early morning meditative rituals, then moving through conception, sketching, sourcing of materials, and eventual production. He collects treated wooden cases used to transport imported goods from merchants at the Apapa port in Lagos, repurposing them as the foundation for his works.”

According to him, Osisiego’s works “undergo a range of processes—from burning, cutting, to carving, engraving, priming, and acrylic painting — often experimenting with Uli motifs applied to griddled wooden panels. These panels are then assembled into intricately layered and expressive compositions.”

Obasi noted that ‘A Prayer Book’ “explores the notion of intimacy with the divine through spiritual indulgence, traditional practices, and identity. Drawing from the artist’s personal background, Osisiego positions himself as a storyteller, engaging the Igbo cosmological worldview—from folklore and ancestral synthesis to the metaphysical.

His works often involve mark-making and engraved symbols or figurative entities: animals, reptiles, totems, and anthropomorphic figures in boat regalia, all set within sea-like scrapes swirling with fish moving across unbounded spaces.”

He averred that Osisiego’s work is rooted in African spiritual beliefs — linking the Christian tradition, shaped by the tensions, strife, and anxieties of contemporary life. One of the works on display, titled ‘Fisherman’, is a monumental piece painted in subliminal dark shadows and intense ochre. It shows loose human-like figures scavenging in a fish-filled sea.

‘Fisherman’ touches on the biblical notions of providence, abundance, and the search for life’s sustenance. Obasi describes ‘A Prayer Book’ as “a reflective meditation—a visual scripture for self-transformation: a manual grounded in the transcendental, drawing viewers into each meticulously constructed piece, offering a doorway into meditation and devotion to the varied mysteries and phenomena of a higher power.

” Osisiego is a Nigerian mix-media artist born in Kaduna in 1981 and originally from Anambra State. He currently lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Painting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Chukwuemeka comes from a lineage of artists rooted in the renowned Nsukka Art School, known for its innovative use of Uli-an indigenous Igbo visual language systems of writing.

Osisiego’s practice is deeply conceptual and labour-intensive, beginning with the sourcing of his materials. He collects treated wooden cases used to transport imported goods from merchants at the Apapa port in Lagos, to repurpose them for his works.

His process involves cutting, carving, engraving, and painting, often experimenting with Uli motifs applied to gridded wooden panels, which he assembles in a layered, iconoclastic style. His works explores themes of cultural identity, Igbo cosmological symbols, and the metaphysical – often featuring engraved symbols, coded languages, and figurative elements – ranging from animals and totems to human figures in boat regalia, all set within sea-like scapes swirling with the movement of fishes.

