A Peep Into ‘Soares Man Collection’

For Lagos-based Fashion designer, Soares Anthony, the creative head of Soares Anthony Clothing, making quality outfits and customer satisfaction are very key to success. The young man, who recent- ly unveiled his new collection, known as the ‘Soares Man Col- lection’ describes his collections as unique and proudly Nigerian. He said he makes outfits for men, who love to look dashing and classy. “I make outfit for men, who love to look good and stand out from the crowd.’

He said the Soares Man Collection is about bringing out the best side of his clients, when they dress up and step out. “Our fashionable pieces are made with our clients in mind. We work effectively to make our clients happy.” Anthony further stated that his inspiration comes from artworks, colours, environment and nature. To him, fashion has been part of his lifestyle since childhood. “Going into fashion designing was as a result of passion.

I use to draw and sketch when I was younger. I did sciences in school and went into modelling but upon graduation, I decided to go into fashion because that is where my passion is. “I love to be creative with my hands. Also, the experience I had with designers dressing people for red carpet events, I put my mind to work and learnt how to cut and other basic things at Ade Bakare Couture. I respect him a lot because of his humility and encouragement.

He is my mentor and has been very supportive since 2012, when I started.” Speaking about Nigeria’s fashion industry, he said: “Nigerian designers are very creative and making bespoke outfits. I will like to see changes in the energy sector. Unstable power supply is an issue in Nigeria and this makes our designers spend more money to fuel their generating sets.

If the government can pump money into that sector, we can have stable power supply to run not just the fashion business but also other businesses. Power supply is very crucial in the growth of any economy. Government needs to do more,” Anthony advised.