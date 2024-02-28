A peep into foreign investors’ interest in equity, bonds

The uncertainty leading to the 2023 general elections orchestrated foreign investors exiting the Nigeria’s market. But confidence was restored towards June 2023 ending when President Bola Tinubu announced unification of foreign exchange and fuel subsidy removal. The FDI’s investment in equity market reached a peak of $1.44 billion in 2015 as $1.45billion total FDI was declared in 2015. The report showed that total foreign direct Investment in capital market 2023 stood at $377.37 million, dropping 19.4per cent from $468.08 million in 2022. On the other hand, portfolio investment in equity rose significantly to $250.03 million in 2023, representing an increase of 341.98 per cent from $56.57 million in 2022.

Investments

Portfolio Investment in equity, bonds, and money market instruments dropped by 53 per cent to $1.15 billion in 2023 from $2.44 billion reported in 2022, as findings revealed that the $1.15 billion Portfolio Investment in equity was the lowest in over 10- year period. In 2023, FTSE Russell, the subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) had downgraded the Nigeria market on the backdrop of foreign exchange FX challenges, which is a new source of negative sentiment that is capable of triggering stock sell off at the Exchange. Also, MSCI Nigeria Indexes had announced plans to reclassify the Nigerian market from frontier markets to standalone markets status in one step coinciding with the February 2024 index review. MSCI in a report stated that it concluded feedback received from market participants from its recent extended Consultation on a Market Reclassification Proposal for the MSCI Nigeria Indexes.

Domestic Investors

The equity market growth in 2023 was driven mostly by domestic high-network investors such as the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). Also, the new listing on the Exchange played a significant role on the NGX ASI all-time high record as the stock market continued on a positive trajectory. The likes of MeCure Industries Plc, VFD Group, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) and Africa Plus Partners added to the stock market positive trajectory in the period under review. Major equity market indices reacted to the stock market trend in 2023, as the reforms impacted across key sectors on the Exchange. Chief Executive Officer of Wyoming Capital and Partners, Mr Tajudeen Olayinka, said: “The only explanation for that is the disappointing exchange rate misalignment in Nigeria and the need to limit possible exposure to foreign exchange risk.” On his part, the Chief Operating Officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion, also highlighted that foreign exchange market challenges, 2023 election fear and rising interest rates weakened foreign portfolio investments in the Nigerian stock market. Also speaking, the Vice President of Highcap Securities, Mr. David Adnori, attributed the foreign investors’ decline in the equity market and bond market to foreign exchange scarcity, stating that domestic investors had increased their holding in some listed fundamental stocks on the Exchange.

Taking cautious stand

Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Kasumu Garba Korfi, said: “You do not expect foreign investors to come into the market when we have currency crisis. Before foreign investors come into your market, you must have a stable exchange rate. “Nigeria does not have that. Look at the devaluation of the naira last year and the devaluation from January to date. It has scared foreign investors away. “There is no way you expect foreign investors to come to a country where they have fluctuations of the exchange rate because whatever they gain, they will lose due to the exchange rate, and because of that the foreign investors are not likely coming, especially Portfolio investors.” Korfi said the local bourse needed foreign investments to thrive. “There is no capital market that operates in isolation. We are all in a global village, and because of that, you will see that globally, every market expects foreign investors, so the Nigerian Exchange is not an exception. And for anybody to think that the foreign investors for not coming is a blessing in disguise is getting it wrong. “If you look at the volume of our transactions, we need foreign investors. And not forget we have foreign investors like the United States of America where the pension is holding trillion of dollars. And we need those funds to be invested with us. So we indeed need foreign investors. “Both directly and through portfolio management, because they improve the liquidity and give confidence to the market. And it is better for all of us because it will encourage more companies to come to the market” he said. On his part, Johnson Chukwu, Founder and Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, said: “We still don’t have liquidity in the foreign exchange market, so you really can’t say if you bring your money, you can take it out. “We also do not have stability in exchange rates when you have instability in the exchange rate. It becomes impossible for foreign portfolio investors to come in because when they want to exit, and there is a material devaluation of your currency, they will lock in losses and lose their capital.”

Other issues

Apart from the foreign exchange challenges confronting Nigeria’s capital market, other issues that require urgent attention include low domestic savings, low domestic investment and capital importation. Emerging markets have concentrated on trade growth in primary commodities rather than stronger capital formation. This strategy has, and will always be of dubious long-term benefit. For example, Brazil has shown incredible growth in its trade numbers. Brazil’s agricultural and livestock investment came to $81.5 billion in 2023 or a nine per cent increase from 2022. The country recorded a stellar performance in its 2022-2023 soybean production of 154.6 million tonnes. The country’s agricultural export volumes rose by 23.4 per cent annually as prices fell by 10.3 per cent. The problem with the growth is that over $105 billion worth of farm products were exported to China, Hong Kong, and Macau (China alone accounted for $100bn), implying a notable Asian concentration risk.

Last line

Countries like Nigeria equally have export concentration problems and would do well to build a register of idle public assets, create a deal room to trade public assets globally, list public assets on a local equity exchange and establish a market price for the public asset (financialisation).