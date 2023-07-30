A Peep Into Bxfrox’s ‘Ile Collection’

Fast-rising fashion designer, Toby Braeyilagh Onome, went all out with both alluring colours and perfect fit for her latest collection titled ‘The Ile collection’. Onome, who is the Founder of BXFROX fashion line, had the opportunity of showcasing her styles at its first runway show.

She explained that ‘The ILE collection’, is adapted from Yoruba language which translates to ‘Home’ in English. “We wanted this collection to show the essence of our brand. It is inspired by our home country, Nigeria, the uniqueness of our culture. This collection focuses on the beauty and strength of the Nigerian woman.

Pieces from the collection ranged from, crop tops, jackets, party dresses, pants and jumpsuits, with Kimono jackets. The models, who included Angel Chioma and Teevoo Tovoeneh, were the perfect brown skinned girls to bring the collection to life on the runway and at the lookbook shoot.