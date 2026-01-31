A Peek Into CAF’s Ruling On AFCON Final Fiasco

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was a remarkable tournament in terms of talents displayed, the skills, the goals scored and overall standard exhibited by African players.

It was interesting to see the feat achieved by participants in general statistics. The 120 goals scored were the highest ever recorded in the competition till date.

Only a few days ago, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) revealed that 2025 AFCON had over 6.1 billion digital views just as there were over 5.2 billion video views.

The Government of Morocco also came out with a stunning figure of 1.5 billion Euros recorded as direct revenue for the country.

The money is about 16 billion Dirams and the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ryad Mezzour, stated that the revenue would cover 80 per cent of the FIFA World Cup hosting project for 2030.

With the figures and statistics here and there, AFCON was a success, but we cannot sweep under the carpet the drama and controversies that marred the final match between Senegal and Morocco.

The match was disrupted for over 15 minutes following a penalty call and CAF’s ruling on the entire fiasco came just as I was preparing a piece (also on Morocco) and I had to step it down for this trending development.

CAF imposed suspensions and significant financial penalties on Senegal and Morocco following disciplinary breaches during and after the AFCON final.

The governing body said that the sanctions were handed down after multiple incidents were found to have violated provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code, particularly those relating to fair play, integrity, and respect for match officials. Senegal received the most severe sanctions.

Head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw was suspended for five official CAF matches and fined 100,000 US dollars for unsporting conduct, with CAF stating that his actions brought the game into disrepute.

Two Senegalese players; Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr, were each handed two-match suspensions for sportsmanship behaviour towards the referee during the final.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of 615,000 US dollars. According to CAF, the penalty was imposed for a combination of offences including improper conduct by supporters, unsporting behaviour by players and technical officials, and misconduct associated with the team receiving five yellow cards during the match.

Morocco were axed over incidents involving players, officials, and supporters. Defender, Achraf Hakimi re- ceived a two-match suspension, with one of the bans suspended for a period of one year.

Midfielder Ismaël Saibari was suspended for three CAF matches and fined 100,000 US dollars for unsporting behaviour.

CAF also fined the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) 200,000 US dollars for the conduct of ball boys during the match.

An additional 100,000 US dollar fine was imposed after players and officials were found to have invaded the VAR review area and interfered with the referee’s duties.

Further fine of 15,000 US dollars was levied against Morocco for the use of laser devices by supporters inside the stadium.

CAF confirmed that a protest filed by Morocco, which alleged regulatory violations by Senegal during the final, was reviewed and subsequently dismissed.

So, CAF confirmed Senegal as champions and dismissed Morocco’s quest to be awarded the trophy. Overall, Senegal is to pay 615,000 US dollars as fine just as Morocco will pay 315,000 US dollars as fines.

The fine on the invasion of VAR room and the use of Laser lights were too soft. The fines should have been heftier. It was a fair decision because I was expecting Senegal to be banned for at least one edition of the AFCON, but apparently CAF was not ready to axe its defending champion.

The suspension of Achaf Hakimi, apparently for the towel incident, is highly commendable. Again, there was no issue about the centre referee, who lost control of the final encounter.

The referee was a culprit in my view. Let me also add that CAF should have commended Senegal’s Sadio Mane, who ensured that his colleagues came back to the pitch to continue the match.

A line of appraisal would have been great for the African football legend. I commend CAF for a fair judgement of the fiasco, but it is important to note that the football body tilted towards Morocco because the country has world-class facilities to make hosting easy for CAF.

In the next two months, Women African Nations Cup will be taking place in Morocco for the third edition in a row.

The 2025 AFCON has been rested and for some Nigerians dreaming that the upper Eagles can earn a slot if CAF or FIFA bans Senegal from World Cup, this did not happen just as FIFA has said that all the sanctions of CAF ends on the continent. It means Senegal coach, Thiaw, and the team will be at the FIFA World Cup later in the year.