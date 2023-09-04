Pakistan Navy Helicopter Crashes, Kills 3

A Pakistani Navy helicopter on Monday, September 3 crashed in the southwest of the country killing at least three personnel.
The deceased, according to the Pakistani Navy spokesman include two navy officers and a soldier.
The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, the port city of southwestern Balochistan province.
“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault,” the spokesperson said, adding:
“As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan (soldier) of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives.”
An inquiry into the accident has been ordered, he maintained.
