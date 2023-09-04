Pakistan Navy Helicopter Crashes, Kills 3

A Pakistani Navy helicopter on Monday, September 3 crashed in the southwest of the country killing at least three personnel.

The deceased, according to the Pakistani Navy spokesman include two navy officers and a soldier.

The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, the port city of southwestern Balochistan province.

READ ALSO;

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan (soldier) of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives.”

An inquiry into the accident has been ordered, he maintained.