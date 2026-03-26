A Neocolonial Visits His King

Nigeria is a neocolonial state; that much is already established in theory and practice. A research by me will in due course expose its stark realities. Neocolonialism was not commonly understood or in usage until Kwame Nkrumah observed and explained its existence after British and French decolonization of their colonial possessions in Africa between the 1950s and 1960s.

Nkrumah was the leader of nationalists struggle in Ghana and eventually became the Prime Minister in 1957 when Ghana became Independent. He observed that though the emergent states were becoming politically released from the physical leash of colonial bondage but something more sinister than colonialism was replacing it, and he cried out. Nkrumah did not only cry out but followed up his cry with a very well-researched treatise on the problem he observed which he tagged: ‘Neo-Colonialism’.

In a book he aptly titled: ‘NeoColonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism’ which was published by New York’s International Publishers in 1965. Of course, as expected world imperial countries especially the USA protested diplomatically excoriating Kwame Nkrumah for naming it as guilty of this new crime against humanity. Of course, you have to understand that the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights extracted from the imperialists who plunged the world into the 2nd World War the price of outlawing colonialism as a crime against humanity.

So the USA was quite offended by Nkrumah naming it as an offender whereas it was its beligerent offensives and diplomatic efforts that have rescued the world from German Nazism and British/ French colonialism – only now to be accused of the same crime it thought itself to be helping to extirpate from the world legal order.

Nkrumah paid dearly for his temerity as a consortium of British and USA’s espionage institutions collaborated to overthrow him in 1966. Neocolonialism is a term of arts, as it has not sufficiently registered in world diplomatic, legal and international law. It is not yet recognised as an international crime the same way colonialism entered into such usage in 20th century until it was abolished in 1945 vides the United Nations’ statutory legal framework of the Universal Declaration on Human and Peoples Rights some of which provisions are domesticated in municipal laws while others become crimes against humanity and enforced across borders.

Neocolonialism is most dangerous because quite unlike colonialism which is brought about through conquests or diplomatic and legal deceptions whereupon the colonial country is administered directly, neocolonialism does not travel that tortious route. Neocolonialism comes through legal, economic, political and social processes which like sexual intercourse is upheld as legitimate action once the parties engaged in it are adjudged “consenting adults.”

Quite apart from the unlawful means, Britain used to make Nigeria a neocolonial state, according to Nkrumah, whereas colonialism is legally recognised in international law and the colonising imperial country has duty and responsibility to the colonial country but that is not the case in neocolonialism, for instance Britain has no duty of care or responsibility for Nigeria under international law and cannot be held responsible for any problems arising from evils of neocolonialism, which consist of undue influence, interference and intimidations of the neocolonial country.

So, Britain is not bothered about Nigeria and its people’s welfare. Rather, Britain rejoices that its colonial servants’ efforts in making and keeping Nigeria a neocolonial state have succeeded

For instance, between 1945 and 1960 when Britain used every means available to it to make Nigeria a neocolonial state and sowed its constitutional framework and political infrastructure with booby traps which set off between 1962 and 1966, Britain was on standby to plunge Nigeria deeper into crisis which are still unravelling till today.

Britain has had the final say in virtually every important existential issue, especially politics and economy of Nigeria, and it is internationally recognized as being under Britain’s “sphere of Influence.”

So, as President Bola Tinubu led the country to visit Britain during which he paid homage to the king and had diplomatic interaction with the Prime Minister, you can be sure that there is nothing good coming to Nigerians as that visit is no more than to reaffirm the neocolonial bond especially now that the United States’ President Donald Trump has put Nigeria on the international canvas as a failed state that could not guarantee the security of its people.

Already, Britain’s rulers consisting of the late Queen Elizabeth, the then Prime Minister, David Cameron Speaker of House of Commons and the Archbishop of Canterbury had in 2016 labelled Nigeria as the most “fantastically corrupt” country in the world.

So, Britain is not bothered about Nigeria and its people’s welfare. Rather, Britain rejoices that its colonial servants’ efforts in making and keeping Nigeria a neocolonial state have succeeded. The king and British government will pull all diplomatic and political stunts to mesmerize President Tinubu who, struggling at home over a myriad of unresolvable problems, considers British intervention as political mileage torwards his 2027 reelection project.

Sufficiently mesmerized, the British will present him with several business proposals, most of which are designed to favour Britain and whatever agreements or treaties signed are sure route to deepening Nigeria’s already socio-economic and political problems. At the end of the state visit, Britain will count several benefits including the fact that Nigeria remains its neocolonial facility faithfully kept under its “sphere of Influence” which can never rise beyond the purpose for which it was created and that is to be a perpetual “wedge” to Africa’s renaissance and development and finally to continually be the dedicated market both for raw materials export to Britain and import of British industrialfinished goods and a constant borrower from British financial houses. Meanwhile, welcome, Mr. President. Hope you enjoyed your royal tour of Great Britain and His Britanic Majesty’ Castles of Despoilation of Nigeria?