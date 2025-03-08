A nation of talkers not doers

Share

A few days ago a banner headline in the Law Section of ThisDay caught my attention. It read: “Large percentage of inmates are awaiting trial!”

In the wide-ranging interview with the newspaper, Dr Uju Agomoh, who made the statement, also gave a holistic view of the Nigerian system of detention of inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial detainees. She proffered a panacea to ameliorating some of these challenges, but concluded that the system is in dire need of total reform, including the need to improve the conditions of service of staff of the Correctional Service

“The state of Nigerian Correctional Centres is, indeed, deeply concerning. Many of the correctional facilities suffer from overcrowding, poor sanitation, lack of adequate medical care, and substandard living conditions, making them inhumane and unfit for rehabilitation.

“Cells meant for a few inmates house dozens; sometimes hundreds, leading to poor ventilation, disease outbreaks, and heightened violence among inmates.

“The primary factors contributing to this decline include overuse of pre-trial detention. For example, over 67 per cent of inmates in the country’s custodial centres are not convicted (including awaiting trials), exacerbating overcrowding. In some custodial centres, non-convicted inmates constitute up to 87 per cent, 92 per cent and more. Most overcrowded custodial centres are in cosmopolitan cities.

“Many facilities lack adequate government funding and sustainable processes for maintenance, food, healthcare, and rehabilitation programmes.”

Dr Agomoh noted that: “Despite the passage of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019, enforcement of inmate rights and humane treatment remains weak, likewise lack of adequate implementation and/or utilisation of non-custodial sanctions. There seems to be an obsession of the judiciary with the use of imprisonment. Imprisonment should be a measure of last resort, but, in most instances, it is used as a measure of first resort.”

Agomoh is the Executive Director of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA).

According to available statistics out of 79,863 inmates in Nigerian Correctional Centres, only 26,571 are convicts – meaning an overwhelming number of 53,292 of those behind bars are actually Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs)!

But why did Agomoh’s statement capture my attention? Because it clearly shows that we are a nation of talkers and not doers!

This was the shock that I and my colleagues of the now rested Guardian Express that met us when we were sent to Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre (back then it was called prison) for getting under the skin of the then Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig-Gen Raji Rasaki (now late) in 1991.

Our in-depth report on the protest and killing of some students of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) on May 29, of that year so infuriated the one-star general that our arrest and subsequent closure of the Flagship of the Nigerian media.

Sadly, of the four of us – Bayo Oguntimehin (Editor), Ben Akparanta (Crime Reporter) and Taiwo Akerele (Production) – that spent roughly two weeks cooped up in the antiquated facility built in 1955, this writer is the only surviving member.

To our utter amazement, we learnt that even though the facility was almost bursting at the seams, the vast majority of those behind its high walls were ATPs.

Of course, once we were finally let off the hook we immediately gave interviews and wrote extensively about the plight of these inmates.

But 34 years after our ordeal and millions of naira budgeted by successive administrations, nothing has charged as pointed out by Dr Agomoh.

Unfortunately, this has largely been the story of our great nation, plenty of promises made but at the end of the day nothing improves.

Take the power sector for example; when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo ushered in the Fourth Republic in 1999, he was highly critical of the failure of previous administrations to fix it despite humongous amounts of money thrown at it.

Eight years later he completed his second term, with the sector still struggling with a paltry 4,000 megawatts (MW) even though he had promised to bequeath the nation 10, 000 before he leaves office.

Since then we have had four administrations and more money spent and unjustified hikes in tariff, yet by Sunday, March 2, we have only managed to reach 6,003 MW. Although it is the highest in the nation’s history, it is still a far cry from the 15, 000MW promised by the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

What about security? Speaking at his inauguration at Eagle Square, Abuja, on May 29, Obasanjo also touched on this vital area, promising to do all in his power to ensure that his citizens would be able to sleep with both eyes closed.

Twenty-six years later and despite the trillions spent on tackling the scourge by the various administrations, the situation has gone from bad to worse with kidnappings taking over from insurgency as the nation’s number one problem.

This was highlighted in December by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which said in its 2024 Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey that N2.2 trillion was paid as ransom to kidnappers.

What about the general overall wellbeing of the citizens? Again, despite promises of making things better for us, we are all living witnesses to the tough times millions of Nigerians are going through largely on account of bad government policies.

Yesterday, a friend called to give me two damning examples of what people faces, trying to survive in present day Nigeria.

The first was of a person residing in Ikorodu who turned down a N150, 000 job offer on the Island because of the high transport fare.

The second was of another person who rejected a N250, 000 job offer in Ajah for an N80, 000 one on the island also due to transport cost.

“TS when I asked why she explained that not only would she be spending the bulk of the salary on t-fare, but she would need to be buying painkillers and balm due to the stress of struggling to board a vehicle.” he said.

Of course, just two years ago both friends would have jumped at the offers because fuel was still being sold for N187, which meant transport fares were low.

Although the government has justified the action, saying it had not only ended wasteful spending and corruption, however, the impact has largely meant inflation has remained stubbornly high to the detriment of the governed.

It is thus crystal clear that until Nigerians are ready to end our docility and ensure the right people are voted into office nothing will change, and things will only continue to get worse for the majority of us.

