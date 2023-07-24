A nation failed by fuel

There is no shorter route to crisis than the policy inconsistency of those who preside over the affairs of a nation without taking the interest of the people as their centerpiece. The recent hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is a step in the wrong direction. When President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, he triggered hard times with the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products.

For a man who was much touted as progressive, expectations were high that before such hard decisions could be announced, consultations with stakeholders would have taken precedence.

The removal of subsidy has been described by beneficiaries of the government as taking the bull by the horns. However, those who understand how the Nigerian economy works are convinced that this government put the cart before the horse. Citizens have become so pauperized by some awkward policies of the Federal Government, especially in the last eight years. The Muhammadu Buhari administration left Nigerians bleeding on all sides. What Tinubu should do is to try to heal the wounds inflicted by the previous administration.

Unfortunately, his inauguration speech emboldened the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to dance to the tunes of deregulation without regulating the pulse of its effects. Between May 2023 and July 2022, the official pump price has risen from N165 per litre to N488 and higher to N617 per litre.

Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, has washed his hands off the hike, blaming it on market forces. What he has not told the nation is how the four refineries that should have been forcing the market to dip in favour of the people have remained comatose. In the disturbing absence of a properly constituted Federal Executive Council, there is no one that speaks for government, at least officially.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources remains in the file of those hovering round the president. There are plans to increase workers’ salaries to cushion the effects of this horrible decision. With a population of over 200 million, we wonder how this Old Garage Economics can improve the welfare of people who have become near destitute in their own country. Government workers constitute a paltry percentage of the population. Those who are touting wage increases have more work to do. The informal sector is a vital part of the economy.

This free money from Abuja does not have any effect outside the Civil Service. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) were not carried along in the entire process. Talks were ongoing before the price hike.

Any government that does not reckon with Labour will only be courting a crisis. It is not enough to get a court injunction against strike action. Manufacturers have warned of dire consequences. Cost of production will go up, there will be job losses and many families will be rendered poorer than when the new government came.

This is unhealthy for an already comatose economy. Simple arithmetic shows that an increase in the pump price of petroleum products will affect everything dear to the masses.

Transport fare is up, food is beyond their reach and many families will be dislocated as a result of poverty. We dare say that this regime is more interested in political correctness than the welfare of the people. There are high profile visits to Aso Villa involving former ministers and heavyweight politicians. These officials may be more concerned about who gets what from the national cake, than equitable distribution of resources. The taste of the pudding is in the eating. While attention is on palliatives, it makes more sense to take a bold step by reversing this obnoxious price hike. What should feed the people are not round table discussions involving different shades of schemers.

The Tinubu administration should be worried that sales have gone down by 50 per cent across fuel stations nationwide. The import is that grinding poverty has become the new normal. With a restive youth population, this development can explode beyond the capacity of those who think that all is well. That bold announcement on the day of inauguration has brought the country to its knees.

Mr. President loses nothing by making a volteface. Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua was given the poisoned chalice of fuel price hike in 2007. He sat down with Labour and rescinded the decision. During the Yuletide in 2011, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan tried to increase the suffering of his countrymen. Those who are now in government led protests against him. He came down from his high horse. That is exactly what Tinubu must do. After all doing such is not a sign of weakness but actually a sign of a good statesman who acknowledges errors and then makes corrections for the ultimate good of the country and her citizens.