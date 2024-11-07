A Monumental Loss To Nigeria –Oyebanji

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday expressed his condolences on the death of the Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. General Lagbaja, who hailed from Osun State, died after a period of illness. He was aged 56.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the death of the CoAS as a monumental loss to the nation.

He described the deceased as a dedicated soldier, a committed officer and a tested general who fought many battles to defend the territorial integrity of the country. The governor pointed out that the deceased.

