A monarch’s developmental strides in Kwara community

Rural-urban migration

Intriguingly, rural-urban migration has remained a disturbing and worrisome phenomenon, particularly in Africa where Nigeria prides itself as a ‘big brother’ and the acclaimed largest economy in the continent ahead of South Africa and Egypt. It is disturbing and unfathomable that the three tiers of government in the country, in spite of their humongous revenue profiles, are not pragmatic and holistically in addressing this social malaise arising from sheer neglect, profligacy and undue concentration of developmental programmes in capital cities and few urban centres, to the detriment of the majority of rural communities and their hapless people. Thus, poor infrastructural development and lack of basic amenities such as electricity, potable water, decent healthcare services and employment opportunities, among other essentials, have regrettably continued to be the bane of the rural populace. The effect of this is the heavy toll on the rural populace, leading to drastic reduction in their sizes, farming activities, as well as inexplicable and unjustifiable fall in agricultural production, thereby resulting in avoidable food insecurity that is presently raging across the country that is endowed with vast arable land. To reverse this untoward trend, it has been posited that provision of quality education and job empowerment programmes in rural areas would go a long way in preparing the people at the grassroots for the job market and also making it more likely that they would secure employment near their homes, thereby halting the influx of the people to the urban centres.

Idera community

It is on this premise that His Royal Highness, the Onidera of Idera, Oba James Oladipo Buremoh’s recent effort at reversing the trend in his community, should be commended for his yeoman’s efforts in complementing the state government’s drive to change the narratives and bring a new lease of life to the people in rural communities in the state, thereby stemming the unwholesome tide of ruralurban migration in the State of Harmony. Oba Buremoh, who ascended the throne of his forefathers roughly 20 years ago, precisely on May 10, 2004, had left no one in doubt, from the onset, about his grim determination to assiduously work towards improving the living standards of the people of Idera, a sprawling community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Provision of water

According to the monarch, upon his ascension to the throne, he identified lack of potable water as one of the major challenges facing the people of the community, adding that he had to swiftly sink two boreholes, while one of his female Chiefs, Mrs Temitope Akinyemi, supported him to sink a third one, with an overhead tank, to ease the suffering of his people who had to waste precious man hours trekking long distances in search of this elixir of life. He added: “Upon my ascension to the throne, the first pressing assignment I embarked upon was the provision of potable water, sinking two boreholes at the cost of N200, 000 each then, in 2004, while a Chief, Mrs Temitope Akinyemi, the Yeye Meto of Idera, also sank one and added an overhead tank. “The then Governor, Dr Bukola Saraki, found out about our efforts and instructed that a hand pump borehole be sunk for us. I then approached the Lower Niger River Basin, who gave us a 5,000-litre overhead tank and borehole. They are all still in use presently.” The traditional ruler further disclosed that: “This was followed by the renovation of the community’s health facility, repair of classrooms in the primary school and construction of more classrooms through counterpart funding with the government.”

Road

“Access to the town was very bad as the road was not motorable. On a yearly basis, we hired a grader to make sure people could come home with ease until the next rainy season when it gets washed away again, and the process then repeats itself.”

Electricity

The traditional ruler didn’t stop with the provisions of portable water and creating motorable access to his people, he was also affected by the poor electricity supply to the area and therefore decided to intervene in that area too. According to him: “The incessant power outages prompted me to think of installing solar power lights throughout the community to at least illuminate the town in the night. The cost of this was in millions of naira, but we thank God for His mercies for sending me friends, in the form of my chiefs at home and in the Diaspora, to also pitch in and make this possible.

Governor extends helping hand

As provident would have it, the state governor got wind of the effort of the Oba at developing his community and decided to extend a helping hand in achieving this onerous task. Explaining, the Oba said: “The Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, however, came to Idera on an unannounced visit after he saw the podcast of Adeola Fayehun, who featured us and enumerated our achievements. “The government was then magnanimous enough to award the road that leads to Idera, and within a few months, the road was tarred. Of course, just like Oliver Twist, we are still expecting more from the government.”

Rural development foundation

Concerned about youth development and their education, Oba Buremoh floated the Ladi Tiger Rural Development Foundation, which was launched with fanfare in February 2023 in Idera town. The Foundation, which commenced operation in a temporary location in the community, according to the monarch, hit the ground running, with the training of some youths in different vocations within a year. The students were guided by two instructors in fashion designing and hair dressing. To the applause of the people, a CBT Centre was added to the project to ensure that all the students in Idera and its environs become computer literate and IT compliant, so as to be able to compete favourably with their peers across the globe. Today, with great relish, the official ground-breaking ceremony of the Vocational and Computer Training Centres has been performed, courtesy of the Ladi Tiger Rural Development Foundation, as the community is on the verge of witnessing a massive turnaround, especially in human capital development.

Partnership

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Oba Buremoh, who lauded the administration of AbdulRazaq for its strides in the field of education, said he had long come to the realisation that it would be absolutely impossible, if not a mirage, for the government, no matter how benevolent, to meet all the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of its citizenry, particularly at this austere time the country is passing through. Hence, the need for wellheeled individuals, corporate bodies and the various communities to complement government’s developmental efforts. The drive for Oba Buremoh is making his little unknown community the commercial and human capital hub of the local government area, as he noted that effort is already on to achieve this especially given the level of development achieved over the short period of time. He said: “My vision of making Idera a human capital and commercial hub for the neighbouring communities, as well as the entire Ifelodun Local Government Area, motivated me to embark on this project. “In fact, I wanted to make sure I do everything I can to make the lives of our future, the youths, better. So, I decided to embark on this project alongside my amiable chiefs, at home and in the Diaspora, who have pledged to ensure that the project is completed in record time. Today, we are laying the foundation stone, and with the help of God, in no distant future, the project will be completed. “The chiefs haven’t actually stopped there, they have been magnanimous enough to grant scholarships to one SSS 3 student from each of the four communities, and also pay their WAEC fees. We also realised that our governor has subsidised the exam fees for JSS 3 students and we have decided to pay the balance. “Not stopping there, five pupils from each primary school in the four communities will have their one year school fees paid, while exercise books and writing materials will also be distributed in each of these primary schools.”

Commendation

In her address during the official commissioning of the foundation, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sahadat Modibbo-Kawu, represented by the Director, Mass Education, Alhaji Saka Yusuf, lauded the Founder of the Foundation, Oba Buremoh, for taking the bold steps to set up the vocational and computer training centres, granting scholarships and distributing palliatives, especially at this austere time in the nation. Urging the students of the centre and the beneficiaries of the scholarships to take advantage of the good gesture and do well in their studies. In particular, she applauded the monarch for complementing the efforts of the state government. She also assured him that the state government: “Will surely appreciate and complement his efforts” while enjoining other communities across the 16 local government areas of the state to take a cue from the monarch’s noble and worthy deeds, saying “heaven helps those who help themselves”. Appreciation In his remarks, the elated Principal of the Community Secondary School, Idera, Taiwo Omotayo, said: “I used to tell the students whenever I addressed them that I’m a product of this school and I later became the Principal of the school, which should be a challenge to them all that they too can also make it and become great in life.” Grace Adeleke, an Instructor at the Vocational Training Centre, said: “Initially, not so many people believed in us, but right now, everybody sees it and gives glory to God, so I’m happy, I’m glad that I am part of this great initiative and success story.”

Beneficiaries speak

Expectedly, the beneficiaries were ecstatic and appreciative of the monarch’s hand of fellowship extended to them, noting that it was a bold and commendable initiative geared towards making them selfreliant in the future. One of them, Faoziat Arowosaiye, said: ‘”With this opportunity, I’ll make sure that I read very well and pass my WAEC with flying colours. We thank our Royal Father for this kind gesture which we are not taking for granted.” Oba Simeon Ibiyinka, the Aniwo of Afinwo, who lauded Oba Buremoh for his humanitarian gesture, admonished the students to squarely face their studies so that they too can come out with flying colours and become great in life.

Palliatives

The event was capped up with the distribution of palliatives worth millions of naira, including rice, semovita and noodles, to the people of Idera community, as well as the three other neighbouring communities in realisation, according to the Monarch, that “this is an austere period in our country, where hunger is the order of the day”, praying to the Almighty God to turn the fortunes of the country around. He added: “In the meantime, we have decided to distribute palliatives to each of the four communities in the catchment area of Ladi Tiger Rural Development Foundation with the hope that it will help a little bit in ameliorating their suffering. “I realised that people are hungry, and if I have food to eat and my people don’t have food to eat then I can’t eat. Also, the children if they can’t go to school, who is going to sponsor them. If I have a little bit and from that little bit I give out, it is my belief that God will replace it for me.” Oba Buremoh, who used the opportunity to call on other communities in the state, “to join hands together and help the government to help our people”, specifically appealed to them to “patronise our local entrepreneurs in order to grow our local economy”, adding that: “I glorify the Almighty that the 19- year journey has yielded a number of fruits in development and still continuing.”