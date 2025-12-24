New Telegraph

December 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. ‘A Miracle’: Officer…

‘A Miracle’: Officer Shot In Head During Bondi Attack Home From Hospital

A young police officer who was shot in the head during the Bondi Beach attack has been released from hospital.

Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert – who is just four months into the job – was patrolling a Hanukkah event when two gunmen opened fire, injuring over 40 people and killing 15, reports the BBC.

The 22-year-old, who was also hit in the shoulder, has lost vision in one of his eyes but is now recovering at home, his family confirmed in a statement.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“As a family, we couldn’t ask for anything more – having our Jack home, especially for Christmas, truly feels like a miracle.” They thanked the public for their “overwhelming support” and praised medical staff for their “exceptional” care and dedication.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Trump Says US Will Keep Or Sell Oil Seized From Venezuela
Read Next

US Economy Grows At Fastest Pace In 2 Years