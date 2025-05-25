A Memorable Farewell For Mama Morolagbe: Ondo City Stood Still

Share

It was indeed a memorable burial outing as children, grandchildren, extended family members, and well-wishers gathered in Ondo City, Ondo State, to bid a glorious farewell to Mama Morolagbe Joanah Ademoyo on Friday, 16th May 2025.

The week-long celebration of life commenced on Wednesday, 14th May, with a private family visit to the Ondo State Children Welfare Home, located along Oba-Ile Road, Akure. The visit reflected Mama’s lifelong compassion and the family’s shared commitment to community service.

On Thursday, 15th May, a commendation service was held at Christ Church, Federal Housing Estate, Shagari, Akure. Mama Joanah and her late husband, Pa Gabriel Adewusi Ademoyo, were foundational members of the church. In a heartfelt gesture, the children made a generous donation towards the roofing of the church’s new cathedral.

Later that same day, a lying-in-state was observed at her residence, No. 28 Temidapo Street, off Surulere, Ondo Kingdom, where friends and family paid their last respects.

The final burial rites held on Friday, 16th May 2025, began with a solemn funeral service at St. Stephen’s Cathedral Church, Oke-Aluko, Ondo Kingdom, followed by interment at the church cemetery. A grand reception was later held at ZENCO Event Center, Ondo Kingdom, with dignitaries, friends, and community members in attendance to honour Mama’s legacy.

The late Mama Morolagbe Joanah Ademoyo, fondly known as Mama Olonibo, was a trained stenographer and confidential secretary. She served with distinction under the Hon. Justice Olagunju Kingibe (CA), a former Justice and the first President of the Western State Court of Appeal (Ibadan Division), of blessed memory.

She is survived by Mr. Oluwatoyin Ademoyo, Mr. Adeoluwa Ademoyo, Barrister Babatunde Ademoyo, Mrs. Gbemi Ademoyo, and Dr. (Mrs.) Olubukola Tolu-Akinbogun, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

