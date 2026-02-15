Veteran Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has revealed that she was once gifted a car by a man, even while married.

Omotola made this revelation in a recent interview on Naija FM 102.7, while dismissing claims that women don’t dominate Nollywood, insisting that women are the industry’s real backbone.

“Women are the ones who hold Nollywood,” she said, stressing that many female actors are not just performers but business owners, influencers, producers, and entrepreneurs.

According to her, most actresses she knows run multiple businesses alongside their acting careers, with some even maintaining full-time professions.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Women have admirers,” she said. “Me, who is married, I know how many people have gifted me things, women and men.

They’ll just see me and say, ‘Omotola, I’m sending you this! They’ve gifted me a car before.”

When asked if the car was returned because she was already married, the actress responded bluntly: “No, why would I return the car?”

Omotola credited her husband’s confidence for the smooth handling of such situations, describing him as “the most secure human being you can ever meet.”

“Think about it, how would you marry an Omosexy if you’re not secure?”