Reno Omokri has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu following his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Mexican States.

Omokri in a statement on Friday, 6 March described the President as “a man with a heart of gold.”

He commended Tinubu’s leadership and Christlike capacity to forgive and forbear, while pledging his loyalty to serve Nigeria faithfully in his new diplomatic role.

READ ALSO:

“This is a man with a heart of gold, and as I have previously said, the President is a most Christlike individual, with the capacity to forgive and forbear.

“Nigeria could not have had a better leader for the present time and for the next five years, by the grace of God,” he said.

He affirmed his commitment to serve Nigeria faithfully, pledging loyalty to the Constitution and to the President as the Head of State.

He also acknowledged his friend, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu for his role in his journey as a Presidential spokesman.

Highlighting national achievements under the Tinubu administration, Omokri noted that Nigeria was ranked the sixth-largest contributor to global GDP in 2025 despite having just 2% of the world’s population.

“As I take each step, I am reminded of how God, in His infinite mercies, has used President Bola Tinubu to reposition Nigeria for greatness, such that in 2025, as recently revealed by both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Nigeria, a country with just 2% of the world’s population, was the sixth greatest contributor to global GDP,” he noted.

He also celebrated Nigeria’s hosting of Detty December 2025, Africa’s largest single tourist event, which drew 1.2 million visitors without any reported incidents.