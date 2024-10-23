A Man Who Is Too Clean May Be Gay – Daddy Freeze

Share

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has listed signs to look out for when identifying a man who is not straight.

According to him, a man who is unnecessarily clean might be gay.

Taking to his Instagram page during a live session, Daddy Freeze stated that a guy who cuts his hair twice a week grooms his beard and his nails might be gay.

Daddy Freeze argued that painted and dreaded hair are not signs that a man is not straight.

He said, ‘’Let me tell you one of the signs to look out for. When a guy is unnecessarily clean, cuts his hair twice a week, or grooms his beard, it could be a sign that he is gay,

“When a man’s nails are too clean, with no rough edges around the guy, when a man is squeaky clean, he is tilting towards being a gay man.

“Being gay is no joke. Painted hair and dread hair are not the signs. The sign is a normal guy who is way too clean. When a man cuts his hair, draws a parting on one side, and looks very fresh, that is a problem.

“They are usually clean. When you see a guy whose armpit is clean, and his beard is clean, it is a problem. 80% is that he is gay.”

