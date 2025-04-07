A Man Of Extraordinary Intellect –Oyo Speaker

Share

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, has described the late Chief Omololu Olunloyo as a man of extraordinary intellect and dedication.

The Speaker, expressing deep sorrow over the former state governor’s demise, said yesterday in a statement that Olunloyo’s contributions to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria remained unparalleled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olunloyo passed away on Sunday, a few days before his 90th birthday on April 14.

In a statement, Ogundoyin said it was unfortunate that Oyo State had lost a walking encyclopaedia and a pillar of wisdom in Nigerian politics.

“Olunloyo was not just a leader; he was a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration to many. I read a lot about Olunloyo and marvelled at his level of knowledge.”

