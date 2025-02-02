Share

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has asserted that a lot of women have monetised romantic relationships.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Timini Egbuson noted that this is the reason why some financially buoyant men don’t attach much value to women as they can get as many as they desire.

According to the thespian actor, many women often believe men show love by spending lavishly on them but that isn’t always true.

READ ALSO:

He said; “The nonchalant attitude of some men is because there are a lot of women accessible to them. You know, once you have money, you have a lot of options. And that is also because a lot of women have monetised dating.

“Some men know that when they spend lavishly on a lady, she would think they are in love with her.

“But that is not love because he’s a billionaire, he can afford to do the same thing for hundreds of girls,”

Share

Please follow and like us: