A Light Called Obaro Exhibition Holds December 19

Share

The arts community and connoisseurs of creative products of young and talented Nigerians will be hosted to a one-day exhibition entitled, ‘a light called Obaro,’ with the theme, insanity and madness as a result of grief.

Scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at the Adam and Eve Homeware Store on Isaac John, Ikeja, Lagos, the exhibition spanning 10am to 5pm is in memory of the late Onome Umukoro.

The young and enterprising Umukoro, who passed on in the month of May this year, aged 25, was at the cusp of becoming a lawyer as she was studying at the Nigerian Law School, when she succumbed to death following a brief illness.

Alongside the exhibition, a foundation will also be launched in her honour. ‘‘The exhibition is dedicated to completing and showcasing the artistic vision of Onome Umukoro, who had been planning this event before her untimely passing,’’ the organisers stated in a press release.

Noting further, ‘‘the theme of “Insanity and Madness as a result of Grief” reflects Onome’s exploration of deep emotional and psychological landscapes through her art.

This exhibition will serve as a tribute to her talent, creativity, and reflects her personal journey.

According to her friends, who are putting the one-day exhibition together, collections on display will include; Canvas Art – A collection of Onome’s paintings and mixed media pieces; Photography -Photographs taken and curated by Onome, highlighting her perspective on the theme; Digital Art-Digital creations that Onome was passionate about, showcasing her ability to merge technology with traditional art forms.

They further stated that the exhibition will feature, ‘‘Memorial Section – A dedicated space within the exhibition to share Onome’s story, writings and the impact she had on her community.

‘‘Also including a guest book station where visitors can share their thoughts and memories of Onome through artistic expression and creativity.’’

On the foundation, which is named; The UMK Foundation, they disclosed; ‘‘The UMK Foundation aims to support young people with terminal or chronic illnesses by providing financial assistance for their artistic endeavours and medical bills.

‘‘The foundation will foster a nurturing environment where creativity can thrive despite health challenges, offering a platform for selfexpression and healing through the arts.’’

They also listed the scope of artworks to be supported by the foundation to include; Visual Art; Animation; Photography; Music; Sculpting; Fashion; Dance; and Writing.

The foundation hopes to partner with similar organisations with shared vision in empowering young creatives.

While key activities of the foundation after the launch will include; Outreaches to hospitals to identify and support young artists with chronic or terminal illnesses as well as support young people in general;

Organising art events at hospitals: Bringing art workshops and exhibitions to hospitals to provide therapeutic engagement for patients; Scholarships for the Arts: and Offering scholarships to young talents for pursuing education and training in various art forms;

While its long term goals include: Establishing a continuous support system for young artists in need; Expanding outreach programmes to more hospitals and medical centres;

Creating a community of supported artists who can mentor new beneficiaries; and Hosting annual exhibitions to showcase the works of supported artists, as well as creating a sustainable cycle of art and support.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"