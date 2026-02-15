A Life Of Quiet Royalty, Faith, Enduring Influence: The Legacy Of Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku 

Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku, nee Gbamila, lived a life that was both deeply rooted in history and profoundly relevant to every generation she touched.

Her story is inseparable from the story of her people and from the values that have sustained the Ijaw nation across centuries.

Born into the Perebiyenmo royal lineage of the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom on 22 August 1935, she entered the world already bound to a legacy of leadership, custodianship, and moral responsibility.

Yet from her earliest days, she demonstrated that lineage alone does not make a life meaningful. What distinguished her was how deliberately and faithfully she lived out the obligations of that heritage.

Growing up within a royal household, she was immersed in traditional discipline and reverence. She learned early that royalty was not expressed through dominance or privilege but through service, restraint and accountability to God and community.

She absorbed the customs, stories and moral codes of her people and carried them with quiet pride throughout her life.

These formative years shaped her sense of order, her respect for elders, her love for family and her unwavering commitment to communal harmony. Even as a young woman, she was known for diligence, modesty and a calm disposition that drew people toward her.

Her marriage into the Kuku family marked the beginning of a new chapter defined by devotion, sacrifice and purposeful motherhood. She became the moral centre of her household, a woman who believed that a strong home was the foundation of a strong society.

Her approach to family life was intentional. Discipline was balanced with compassion, correction with encouragement and authority with gentleness. She believed deeply in education not merely as formal schooling but as the cultivation of character, integrity and responsibility.

Through daily example, she taught her children to fear God, respect people, value honesty and work diligently regardless of circumstance.

Her role as a mother found one of its most visible expressions in the life of her son, Kingsley Kuku, whose journey into national service placed their family in the public eye.

As he rose to prominence as a political and environmental rights activist and later served Nigeria as special adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs and as chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mama Keketobou remained firmly in the background yet spiritually at the forefront.

She carried the burdens of his responsibilities in prayer, trusting God for wisdom, protection and peace. During seasons of political pressure, public scrutiny and intense national expectations, she was a constant source of moral grounding and spiritual reassurance. Her faith steadied not only her son but many who knew the unseen role she played.

Beyond her immediate family, Mama Keketobou was a pillar within her community. She was deeply involved in church life, particularly within women’s fellowships where her counsel, encouragement and prayer life were widely respected.

She believed strongly in the power of unity among women and in the responsibility of older women to guide younger ones with wisdom rather than judgment.

Many women testify that her words at critical moments helped them endure marital challenges, raise their children with patience and remain anchored in faith during hardship.

Her generosity was practical and unannounced. She gave quietly, sharing food resources, time and emotional support without seeking recognition. Her home remained a place of refuge where people could rest, speak freely and receive honest guidance. She was a peacemaker by nature, often stepping into tense family or communal situations with calm reasoning and empathy.

Her ability to listen patiently before speaking made her counsel particularly effective. When she spoke, it was with clarity, compassion and authority born of lived experience.

In her later years, she exemplified graceful ageing. There was no withdrawal from life, no bitterness and no sense of entitlement. Instead, she embraced old age as a season of reflection, gratitude and intercession.

Surrounded by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she took joy in watching the values she had planted bear fruit across generations.

She remained active in church as much as her strength allowed and maintained a disciplined prayer life marked by thanksgiving rather than complaint. She often spoke of God’s faithfulness and expressed contentment with the life she had lived.

Her passing on 14 October 2025 marked the end of an extraordinary earthly journey spanning ninety years, one month, and twenty-two days.

Measured in days, hours, and minutes, her life was long, but its true weight lies in its impact. She lived deliberately, loved deeply, prayed fervently and served faithfully. Her legacy is written not only in family records and royal genealogies but in character traits passed down, resilience nurtured and faith sustained.

Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku leaves behind a memory that is both comforting and instructive. She showed that greatness does not require loud declarations and that influence can be exercised through consistency, humility and love.

Her life affirms that true royalty is revealed in how one serves God and humanity. Though she has transitioned, her presence remains alive in the lives she shaped, the prayers she offered and the values she embodied.

She rests now from labour, but her story continues to speak quietly, powerfully and enduringly.

…Salako is the CEO of Triangle News International Magazine