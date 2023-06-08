A Letter To The Obidients (1)

Not being a member but a mere sympathizer, I confess my ignorance about the Obidient Movement that has by the force of its idealism within a few months existence has changed the socio-political map of Nigeria and indeed seized Nigeria’s political narrative. As said earlier, even though I can neither claim to have the etymology of the word ‘Obidients’ since it has not registered in any dictionary of English language nor the etiology of its emergence since no member has come out to offer the public such explanation of its origin, makeup and objects.

Despite these lacunae, it exists. So, quite unlike its historical cousin, the Zikist Movement (1946-1950), it has no organisational and leadership structure, fixed address, stated objects and principal leaders one can relate to by way of correspondence and interaction. So, for the above reasons, I have chosen this medium to communicate my thoughts to the group, that is, if it is a group as such.

Like every politically conscious Nigerian, I woke up July 2022 or earlier to the din of a tumultuous movement especially in the social media space where a group identified as ‘Obidients’ had seized the space canvassing the idea that it has identified Peter Obi as a political son of Nigeria in whom it was pleased. It stridently argued that every other politician did not fit the bill for the presidency of Nigeria.

As said earlier it was difficult to place the source of the emergence of this socio-political movement thereby throwing the traditional political establishment into confusion and bewilderment. As a result, members of this establishment guessed that the Obidients were just a bunch of social media activists in one cybercafé dishing out strings of vitriolic and propaganda.

When the stage of ‘noise-making’ in the social media passed, the Obidients overflowed the Nigerian cities’ streets from Lagos to Abuja. Sokoto to Yenaogoa and Maiduguri to Portharcourt in well- ordered marches in support of Peter Obi who has now been registered and offered the presidential candidacy of the Labour Party, a hitherto virtually non-existent entity as it boasts of no legislative and executive positions in the local, state and federal governments of Nigeria.

And so the Obidients as a political group registered its birth, existence and activities very powerfully in Nigeria and continually has set the pace of political development and has thus far mesmerized the traditional political establishment especially the horde of political buccaneers domiciled in the All Progressives Congress and led by President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu now sworn in as president after a disputed presidential election result in his favour that is still under judicial interrogation.

What is the object of this letter? I made my point clearly that I am not an Obidient but its avid sympathizer. In any case, if I want to register to become a member where, and to who do I report? This is one of the inexplicable mysteries surrounding the Obidients which is not the first youth movement to intervene in the affairs of their country, seize the socio-economic and political system and change it for the good of the society.

Let’s not dissipate energy on French Revolution of 1789 or even the later 1848 uprisings across Europe (France, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Germany) or even the recent youth uprisings in Germany (1970s-1980s) leading to the birth of the Green Party and culminating in the unification of Germany in 1989. Rather we study the American youths’ rejection of Britain’s tyranny over their colonies and in counterpoise, the Nigerian youths’ rejection of Britain’s decolonization agenda which they saw as serving no purpose other than foisting British neo colonial agenda on Nigeria.

In both situations, in the case of the 13 American colonies, the youths led by Samuel Adams formed Sons of Liberty to articulate and express Americans’ rejection of the British tyrannical introduction of unitary political framework and autocratic legal framework. The intelligentsia led by Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, Alexander Hamilton, John Adams, James Madison and others keyed into the Samuel Adams’ Sons of Libertys’ revolutionary movement which culminated in the founding of USA in 1776 and birthed the first nation-state based on social contract and rule of law.

In the case of Nigeria, youths had questioned Britain’s conquest, subjugation of over 250 ethnic-nationalities straddling the Atlantic coast of Bights of Benin and Biafra and covering the hinterland of the Sahel region at the recesses of the Sahara Desert and colonized these communities to create Nigeria. For over 53 years, Britain ruled these communities starting with Lagos in 1861 and others before 1914 when they were amalgamated as Nigeria.

Britain had unchallenged control until young men led by Macaulay, Azikiwe and Awolowo started questioning British sovereign right over Nigeria. From then on, political parties were formed; especially the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (NCNC) and it was a national political movement comprising over 100 associations and groups.

NCNC had radical political charter that espoused federalism, fundamental rights (life, property, association, assembly, expression, religious/conscientious beliefs, right to bear arms, etc) and Nigerians accepted the party whole-heartedly. But at a point, the NCNC got bogged down with irrelevant considerations whereof the Nigerian youths led by Abiodun Aloba, Kola Balogun, MCK Ajuluchukwu and Nduka Eze founded a youth group called the Zikist Movement to buoy up the sagging moral and political tones of the NCNC.

For after the NCNC London Delegation against Richards Constitution, having raised public fund from Nigerians to fund the London delegation, the account of which plunged in scandal that bogged it down in recriminations and sense of betrayal. Observing this moral gap and political hiatus, the youths on February 16, 1946 formed the Zikist Movement.

The movement was named after Azikiwe in recognition of his nationalist credentials up to that stage of the nationalist struggles in Nigeria. Nigerians of all walks of life from diverse ethnic groups embraced the Zikist Movement.

