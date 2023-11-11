A King’s Passion: Celebrating Achebe’s Rich Collection Of African Art

A highlight of this week’s much anticipated Lagos art calendar was the launch of the 588-page book, ‘A King’s Passion: A 21st Century Patron of African Art’ at the Access Bank headquarters in Lagos, last Thursday. The publication, which was sponsored by Access Bank and the Ford Foundation, is a comprehensive exploration of the exceptional masterpieces of modern and contemporary African art in the collection of His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe mni, CFR, Obi of Onitsha.

Over a period of 40 years, passion, intellectual curiosity and intuition inspired the Obi of Onitsha to collect more than 4000 artworks, of which over 300 are featured in the book. His art collection will be housed at the Chimedie Museum in Onitsha, due to be completed in 2025.

The publication addresses the emerging role of art patron-ship in Africa and how indigenous collectors are expanding narratives on the art of the African continent. Lavishly illustrated in full colour, ‘A King’s Passion’ was edited by SMO Contemporary Art and features 120 artists and carefully selected modern and contemporary masterpieces, including works by Ben Enwonwu, Uche Okeke, Amon Kotei, El Anatsui, Ablade Glover, Twins Seven Seven, Ndidi Dike, Godfried Donkor, Midy, Mxolisi Dolla Sapeta, Kofi Agorsor, Frew Kebede Gemech, Tizta Berhanu and many more.

The publication includes critical essays by renowned scholars and experts on African art including Sylvester Ogbechie, Frank Ugiomoh, Edwin Bodjawah, Babacar Mbow, Krdyz Ikwuemesi, Jerry Buhari, Bernard Akoi-Jackson, Chike Nwagbogu and Oliver Enwonwu. “We are delighted to sponsor ‘A King’s Passion: A 21st Century Patron of African Art’, which strategically shows how art can contribute to developing our continent and telling a fresh story with ancient roots,” said the CEO of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who hosted the event.

“The impact of HM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe’s exquisite art collection and his strategic art patronage for over 40 years nurturing African talent, is a beautiful example of how creativity can create wealth from the grass roots all the way up through society, and create important paradigm shifts about our identity, our culture, and our history.”

The book is dedicated to late Innocent Chukwuma, a celebrated social justice activist and former Ford Foundation Representative of West Africa, who supported the publication with a seed grant. “The Obi of Onitsha did not establish the museum for the love of art only, but also because of his understanding of the importance of owning one’s own story and narrative and passing it down in a cultural context that is true to its original meaning,” commented the Ford Foundation Director for West Africa, Dr. Chichi Anyiagolu-Okoye.

The book is published by 5 Continents Publishers in Milan, Italy, and is available in local and international bookstores.