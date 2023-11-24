A’ Ibom Guber: Sen. Akpan, Udofia To Know Fate As A’Court Delivers Judgement

Judgement on the Appeal number CA//C/EP/GOV/AKW/24/2023, filed by the Governorship candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, and his party, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Umo Eno, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is expected today at the Appeal Court, Lagos.

Senator Akpan wants the Appeal Court to nullify the decision of the tribunal and the decision of INEC, which declared that Governor Umo Eno of the PDP won the 2023 Governorship elections.

Also, billed to be decided today is the appeal CA/C/EP/GOV/AKW/33/2023, brought by Akanimo Udofia and his party, the All Progressives Congress against the election of Pastor Umo Eno as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In both instances, the Governor held among other things that the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal in Uyo was right in upholding his victory in the 2023 Governorship elections, arguing further that the issue of qualifications which fall under pre-election matters, was not within the jurisdiction of a post-election tribunal.

When the Appeal came up for hearing at the Appeal Court, Lagos Division two weeks ago, Senator Albert argued through his counsel Tunde Falola that the judgement of the Supreme Court which exonerated the Governor of certificate forgery, was not binding on others who were not party to the previous case.

But Pastor Eno’s lawyer, Chief Paul Usoro, SAN, averred that “the Appellants submissions amount to mere sophistry and are entirely erroneous and misconceived”, adding “that a judgment in rem is a judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction determining the status of a person or things distinct from the particular interest of a party at the litigation.”

“My lord, when the court gave the judgment, it clearly decided that the said documents are not forged but belong to the 2nd respondent. It implies that the judgment is applicable to PDP, INEC, the court, or any establishment for that matter”.

Paul Usoro argued further that, it was legally imperative that there should be an end to litigation, and as such the appellants had no reason to keep be-labouring the court over a matter that had been sufficiently resolved at the highest court of the land.

The Appellate Court is expected to resume from 3 pm today for judgment on the two cases and others.