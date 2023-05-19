A Great Leader, Unifying Force – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the late Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang, as a great leader who stood as a unifying force in the Christian community.

CAN in a condolence message signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, yesterday in Abuja, said during his tenure as President of the association, Mbang played a crucial role as the pioneer co-Chair of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

The message reads in part; “The late Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria was a great leader and a unifying force in the Nigerian Christian community and his contributions to the growth and development of the Church in Nigeria will always be remembered.

“Mbang was one of the most forthright and courageous faith leaders of our time who meant well for his country, Nigeria; thus, dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity.”