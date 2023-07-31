A govt populated by ex-governors

After weeks of speculations, President Bola Tinubu, last Thursday, forwarded the first batch of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The 28-man list unveiled by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, consist of four former governors, seven women, three exsenators, three former members of the House of Representatives and a serving member as well as a former minister, among others.

Thursday’s transmission of the ministerial nominees list to the National Assembly saw the President beating the deadline stipulated in the constitution by 24 hours. Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states that “(a) the nomination of any person to the office of a minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within hs60 days after the date the President has taken the oath of office.” The constitution, also on section 147(3), provides that the president shall appoint at least a minister from each of the 36 states of the federation.

This reinforces section 14(3), which ensures that the federal character of Nigeria is reflected in the appointment of ministers. The former governors, who made the ministerial list are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa). The seven women are Betta Edu (National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress – APC), Doris Uzoka (a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State), Hannatu Musawa (Special Adviser to the President on Culture and Entertainment Economy), Nkiru Onyeojiocha (a former member of the House of Representatives), Stella Okotete (ex-Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import Bank), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (2023 APC presidential aspirant), and Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim (a Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons – NCFRMI). The former senators on the list are Abubakar Kyari, John Enoh and Sani Danladi, while the former members of the House of Representatives are Nkeiru Onyejeocha (one of the women), Ekperikpe Ekpo, Yusuf Tuga and Abubakar Momoh.

The serving member of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly among the nominees is Hon. Olubunmi Ojo (APC, Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency of Ondo State, while the former minister is Prof. Ali Pate (a former Minister of State for Health). Others on the ministerial list are Ahmed Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Muhammad Idris, Olawale Edun, Adebayo Adelabu and Prof. Joseph Utsev No doubt, President Tinubu’s choice of ministers is a blend of politicians and technocrats, but there are more of politicians than technocrats.

This implies that the composition of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not be different from the 10th Senate, which has 14 former governors. The ex-governor in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly are Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Sani Bello (Niger). While another batch of ministerial nominees is expected to be forwarded by the President to the Senate, the belief is that more former governors are likely to list even as George Akume, an ex-governor of Benue State has been assigned with the portfolio of Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Tinubu. Interestingly, Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State (1999-2007), while his vice, Kashim Shettima, is a former governor of Borno State (2011- 2019). Against this backdrop, New Telegraph unveils the former governors, who will call the shots in the both the executive and legislative arms of government in the Tinubu administration.

Bola Tinubu The President, attended Richard Daley College, Chicago Illinois, where he earned himself a place in the honors list of the College.

He subsequently proceeded to the Chicago State University, Illinois where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Management). During his undergraduate years, he was honored with the Outstanding Student’s Award, The University Scholar’s Award and the Certificate of Merit in Accounting and Finance. He contested and won his first political election as the President of the Accounting Society of the institution in his final year at the university. On his return to Nigeria and with his international experience in Financial Management, Tinubu joined Mobil Producing Nigeria as a Senior Auditor before he retired as the company’s Treasurer.

Most people at that time wonder why he left a promising career to venture into the murky waters of politics, but his quest to ameliorate the suffering of the people motivated the endeavour. His first foray into politics was as a founding member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and was elected senator for Lagos West in 1992. Though the Third Republic was short-lived as a result of military incursion, Tinubu distinguished himself as chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Appropriation and Currency. With the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential Election, Tinubu became a founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a pro-democracy group, which for several years engaged the military for a restoration of democratic governance. Threats to his life later forced him to flee Nigeria.

However, he did not give up on the struggle to get the then military junta to declare the winner of that poll, Chief MKO Abiola, as President-elect. He joined NADECO abroad to continue the agitation. Tinubu returned to the country in 1998.

A year later, he was elected governor of Lagos State on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). As governor of the “Centre of Excellence” between 1999 and 2003, Tinubu made huge investments in education and infrastructure required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population of the state. He was at a time involved in a struggle with the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Federal Government over whether Lagos State had the right to create new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to meet the needs of its large population.

The controversy led to Federal Government’s seizure of funds meant for local councils in the state, but that did not deter his resolve to make Lagos a true Center of Excellence. Tinubu equally survived the then centre’s ruling PDP incursion of the South-West, which swept away other AD governors in the zone. He was later to play a critical role in the formation of the Action Congress (AC), following the decimation of AD.

Kashim Shettima

Kashim Shettima was born on September 2, 1966, in Maiduguri, Borno to the family of Shettima Mustafa Kuttayibe. He attended Lamisula Primary School in Maiduguri from 1972 to 1978; Government Community Secondary School, Biu in southern Borno from 1978 to 1980 and was transferred to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum, where he completed his secondary education in 1983. He studied at the University of Maiduguri and obtained a Degree (BSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1989. He did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), at the defunct Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Calabar, Cross River State between 1989 and 1990. He obtained a Master’s Degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 from the University of Ibadan. Shettima joined the University of Maiduguri as a lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Economics from 1991 to 1993. In 1993, he moved into the banking sector and was employed by (now defunct) Commercial Bank of Africa as head of accounts at the bank’s office in Ikeja, Lagos State from 1993 to 1997. In 1997 he moved to the African International Bank Ltd as a Deputy Manager and rose to become a Manager in 2001 before moving to the Zenith Bank as head of its main Maiduguri branch. At Zenith Bank, he rose to Senior Manager/Branch Head; Assistant General Manager (AGM)/Zonal Head (North-East), and Deputy General Manager/Zonal Head (North-East) before he stepped out of the Zenith Bank as a General Manager in 2007, when he was appointed as Borno Commissioner for Finance by former Governor Ali Modu-Sheriff. Shettima was later moved to the Ministries of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture, and later Health under Sheriff’s administration. In February 2011, Shettima was elected as the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Borno Governorship candidate after Modu Fannami Gubio, the candidate was shot dead by gunmen. On April 26, 2011, he won the governorship election with 531,147 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Goni, placed second with 450,140 votes. Though he owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Sheriff, Shettima accorded his former boss and benefactor his due privileges on assuming power, but Sheriff wanted to be the man in charge. With time, a crack appeared, but both camps played it down. It, however, did not take time before the crack became evident. Sheriff withdrew his support for Shettima, dumped the APC, which he helped formed for the PDP to stop the latter’s second term bid. Shettima, on his part aligned with the masses, who had always viewed Sheriff as an emperor. The decision paid off as he won a second term during the 2015 elections, which marked the beginning of a dwindling political fortune for Sheriff. Aead of the 2019 elections, it was speculated that Shettima had his eyes on the presidency. Those who projected him then, predicated their move on his wealth of experience. But as Shettima served out his second term, he not only headed to the National Assembly to represent Borno Central Senatorial Zone in the Senate, but ensured that his anointed, Prof. Babagana Zulum, took charge as governor back home. He was renominated for Senate in the build-up for the 2023 elections but later turned down the nomination to become running mate to candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

Nasir el-Rufai

Speculation ahead of the 2023 elections were that the then Kaduna State governor will contest the presidential poll. However, el-Rufai put paid to the speculation, when he became one of the voices in support of power shift to the South. Typical of el-Rufai, he walked his talk at the APC presidential primary by leading northern governors of the party’s extraction to ensure that Tinubu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate. Although some sources were of the view then el-Rufai’s support for a southern presidential candidate was because of his ambition to be vice president, the matter was settled when Tinubu opted for Kashim Shettima as his running mate. It was later speculated that Tinubu will appoint the former governor of Kaduna State as SGF, but when the position went to George Akume , el-Rufai’s loyalists still expressed confidence that he will play a role in Tinubu’s administration. With his nomination, el-Rufai is making a return to the federal cabinet, having served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory between 2003 and 2007.

Abubakar Badaru

The immediate past governor of Jigawa State governor dropped his 2023 presidential ambition, following an agreement by northern governors of APC extraction that the party should zone its ticket to the South. Badaru did not stop at his withdrawal from the party’s presidential primary election, he threw his weight behind Tinubu, which informs the belief that his nomination as a minister was to compensate him for the role he played in the President’s electoral victory.

Nyesom Wike

The former governor of Rivers State contested and lost the 2023 presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He polled 237 votes against Atiku’s 371 votes in what many described as a keenly contested shadow poll. It was against the backdrop of his strong showing in the primary that many thought that Wike would be handed the party’s vice-presidential ticket. This was not to be as Atiku and the PDP leadership settled for the then governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa. What later ensued was wrangling that polarized the PDP, with Wike leading four other PDP governors at the time to work against the party’s interest in the presidential election. Like Badaru and el-Rufai, Tinubu’s nomination of Wike, who is not a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is equally seen as a compensation for delivering Rivers State to the ruling party in the presidential election. Wike served as chairman of ObioAkpor Local Government Area two times (1999-2002 and 2004-2007). etween 2007 and 2011, he served as Chief of Staff to then Governor Amaechi as well as the Director General of Amaechi’s re-election campaign in 2011, after which he was appointed Minister of State Education by then President Goodluck JonathanHe resigned the position in 2015, contested and won the Rivers State governorship election and was reelected for a second term in the recent 2019 general election.

Dave Umah

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State settled for a senatorial election after his failed bid to secure the presidential ticket of the APC. Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, had emerged as winner of the APC ticket for Ebonyi South senatorial election but he gave up the ticket as expected. This paved the way for a rescheduled shadow poll, which the governor won. And as many political watchers predicted that a senatorial seat would be a given for Umahi if he decides to join the league of ex-governors in the Senate, the goodwill the governor enjoys among his people was enough to see him through in the senatorial election. Umahi, who was inaugurated alongside other senators on June 13 and later emerged as the Senate Deputy Leader has been nominated as a minister by President Tinubu, but it is left to be seen whether he will accept the offer as he was recently reported to have told Ebonyi State National Assembly Staff Association (EBSNASA) that he declined an offer to serve as minister. He said he turned down the offer because of his love for Ebonyi State in particular and the South-East geopolitical zone in general as well as dire need to develop the area and bring the region to limelight, which propelled his ambition to seek for a seat in the Senate.

Adamu Aliero

Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP), which later transformed to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 17, 2008, when he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by then President Umaru Yar’Adua. Aliero left office as minister on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was reelected for the third time in the 2019 elections. He is present serving a fourth term in the upper legislative chamber. Danjuma Goje Goje, is another former governor who is serving a fourth term in the Senate. He was governor of Gombe State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under then President Olusegun Obasanjo. On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was reelected in 2015 and 2019 on the platform of APC having left the PDP. Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Senate, Goje bided for the Senate presidency but stepped down for Senator Ahmad Lawan after meeting with then President Muhammadu Buhari. Orji Uzor Kalu The accomplished businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited. On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election. Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the 2019 elections and served as the Chief Whip of the Senate. The former Abia governor, who was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic, is in the Senate for the second time. Ibrahim Gaidam An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industry. After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service. He served as a director in the Yobe State Ministry of Finance Ministry, and later as permanent secretary in various other ministries between 1997 and 2007. He was elected deputy governor of the state on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali. After serving out Ali’s term, Gaidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections. This means that he spent 10 years as governor by the time he bowed out in 2019. He contested and won a senatorial election in the 2019 elections to represent Yobe East Senatorial District and presently serving a second term. Godswill Akpabio A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources in 2002 by then Governor Victor Attah. He later served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as that of Lands and Housing. In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011. In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate. He represented Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds, as a first timer, became the Senate Minority Leader. He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC ahead of the 2019 polls. He lost his Senate re-election bid to a former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP. Then President Muhammadu Buhari, however, appointed him as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a position he relinquished in May 2021 to contest for the APC presidential ticket. Akpabio later settled for the party’s senatorial ticket after stepping down for the eventual winner, Tinubu. Although his senatorial bid was rocked by controversy over issues that arose after the primary election, he went ahead to win the election and was elected President of the 10th Senate. Abdulaziz Yari The ex-governor of Zamfara State began his political career in 1999, when he served as Secretary of the then All Peoples Party (ANPP) in hi state, a position he held till 2003, when he was elected as state chairman of the party. Yari later became the National Financial Secretary of the party and served till 2007, when he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Anka/ Talata Mafara Federal Constituency (2007-2011). He was elected governor of Zamfara State in 2011 on the platform of ANPP and was reelected for a second term in 2015 on the platform of the APC. He also served as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) between 2015 and 2019. Yari contested for Zamfara West senatorial seat in 2019 and won the election with a wide margin but his election and that of other APC candidates in the state were nullified by the Supreme Court on the ground that they were not validly nominated through party primaries. While the 2019 experience was a bitter one, Yari realized his senatorial ambition during the 2023 polls. He ran for the Senate presidency against his party’s wish but lost to Akpabio. Seriake Dickson The former governor of Bayelsa State has been in the thick of politics even before the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999 but his first shot in the present dispensation was his election as the state chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), a position he held between 1999 and 2000. Afterwards, he was elected National Legal Adviser of the party (2000-2002). Despite his political leaning, the then Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, appointed Dickson as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in 2006. Since then, there is no looking back for Dickson as he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State. He was reelected in April 2011 for a second term. Dickson assumed office as governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2012 and served for two terms. On leaving office in February 2020, he contested and won the Bayelsa West senatorial bye election and was sworn in as senator on December 15, 2020 to replace Senator Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence (incumbent deputy of Bayelsa State) in the 9th Senate. He is presently serving a second term in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly Aminu Tambuwal The governor of Sokoto State has been on the place scene since the advent of the Fourth Republic. He started his political journey as a Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali (1999-2000) who was the Senate leader at the time. By 2003, Tambuwal got elected to the House of Representatives to represent Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State. He went ahead to serve four terms in the Green Chamber under different political platforms – All Nigeria People Party (ANPP), (PDP) and APC. He capped his 12-year stint in the House of Representatives with the position of speaker, which he held between 2011 and 2015. He contested and won the governorship of the “Seat of the Caliphate” on the platform of the APC in the 2015 election and against all odds was re-elected in 2019 on the platform of the PDP. However, as Tambuwal’s second term as governor winds down, his eyes are on the presidency and he is not pretending about flying the flag of the PDP. Already, he has launched his 2023 presidential bid and followed it up with picking of the nomination and expression of interest forms of the main opposition party. He has as well scaled the party’s screening hurdle and waiting for the presidential primary election billed for May 28 and 29. Should the presidential bid fail, Tambuwal, according political observers, will settle for the Sokoto South Senatorial District seat. Aliyu Wamakko A former chairman of Sokoto Local Government Area (1986- 1987), Wamakko was elected as deputy governor of Sokoto State in 1999 and held the position till 2006, when he resigned to contest the 2007 governorship election, which he won. He was re-elected for a second term in the 2011 elections and on completion of his tenure in 2015, contested and won senatorial election to represent Sokoto North Senatorial District. He returned to the Senate after winning election in 2019 and was reelected to the Red Chamber in the 2023 elections. Adams Oshiomhole The former labour leader served as governor of Edo State for two terms (between 2008 and 2016). Two years after leaving office (June 2018), he was elected as the National Chairman of the APC. He, however, left office in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal affirmed his suspension from the party. Oshiomhole contested and won the Edo North senatorial election in the 2023 polls to join the league of ex-governors in the 10th Senate. Gbenga Daniel The former of governor of Ogun State, presently represents Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly. And, like Oshiomhole, it is Daniel’s first time in the Senate. Sani Bello The immediate past governor of Niger State represents Niger North Senatorial District seat. He is also a first timer in the Senate.