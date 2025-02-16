Share

…Commiserates Ogun, Afenifere, others

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has mourned the demise of Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Chief Adebanjo died last Friday in Lagos at the age of 96.

The Legal luminary, Babalola in a Press statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph on Sunday by the ABUAD’s Director of Corporate Affairs Tunde Olofintila, expressed grief at the death of the elder statesman.

Babalola extolled the Patriotism and doggedness of Adebanjo towards national development.

The statement reads, “I was shocked beyond description when I received the sad news of the passage of our dear friend, brother and compatriot, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to eternal glory.

“The departure of the distinguished leading light in Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-cultural organization, who passed on at the age of 96 reminds one of the ever-green words of the Preacher in the Book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 which says:

“There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven”. Verse 2 of the same Chapter 3 puts a tone of finality to the axiomatic postulations of the Preacher here, to wit:

“There is a time to be born and a time to die”. That has been true of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a frontline Legal Practitioner and former Organizing Secretary of the defunct Action Group (AG) who has gone to join the Saints triumphant.

“I saw the departed Minister in the hallowed Temple of Justice at close quarters.

“I have seen him at work, and I have also seen him at play. I interacted with him in the court and outside the court and found him to be a genial and a rare professional who was sold to hard work.

“Our departed compatriot was a multi-talented Legal Practitioner, an epitome of decency and a towering model of a quintessential gentleman who has succeeded in all his endeavours: he was a loving father, a mentor and a successful manager of men and resources who touched the lives of many as a lawyer and as a politician during his memorable sojourn on planet earth.

“What stands this gentleman out is his vaunting patriotism, unbending determination, unalloyed selflessness, and his strength of character to use his office, and indeed, his all, for the achievement of the good of the majority.

“A most engaging personality, his brilliance, and the very professional way he conducted himself both at the Bar and as a politician will remain indelible in our collective psyche.

He was a firm and fervent believer in the Rules, and he kept such Rules to the letter. He mentored not a few and was loved, adored, and admired by many.

“During his lifetime, it was not difficult for anyone who came his way to appreciate his palpable erudition, his deep knowledge of the law and his willingness to help others around him. As a Legal Practitioner, he exhibited the four F’s: he was frank, firm, fair and friendly. He was a dogged and decent fighter.

“We will surely miss him. We will miss his brilliance and his large-heartedness. The late Chief Ayo Adebanjo was an example of excellence of a cerebral, good-natured, committed and excellent team player who achieved peace for himself and accommodation with his environment. Nigerian Bar and the political space have lost a rare and irreplaceable gem who stood and fought for the good of the majority.

“Our consolation is that he did not only come, but he also saw and conquered. He fought a good fight. He led a good life and above all, he left his indelible footprints on the sands of times, particularly at the Bar his primary constituency and later politics where he made his marks before his painful exit.

“He will surely be missed by all, but unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it as we are all tenants in this world.

“We are all bound to go when our tenancy expires. I commiserate with the good people of Ogun State, the Nigeria Bar Association, the Afenifere Family and the Adebanjo of Ijebu land over the death of this thoroughly distinguished citizen of the world who played his part well. With his death, a good heart has stopped breathing.

“While wishing him a most-deserved rest, I pray that God will grant the good people of Ogun State, the Nigeria Bar Association, the Afenifere Family and the entire Adebanjo Dynasty of Ijebu land the grace and the equanimity to bear the irreparable loss.

“His humanitarian services and the many lives he touched while on planet Earth will surely stand him in good stead before the Almighty, the Maker of All Things.

“The entire Afe Babalola University Community commiserate with you over this most beloved Nigerian who occupied his office with unquestionable integrity, character, industry and dignity. Eternal rest grant him, Oh Lord. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.”. Babalola said.

