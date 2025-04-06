A day to pamper 50 women with haircare range

Share

Not less than 50 women of younger age bracket had their natural hair pampered and treated at Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute’s first quarter edition.

Known for its focus on education, the workshop provided participants with expert-led sessions, addressing the challenges and solutions associated with maintaining natural hair, as well as the long-term benefits of embracing their natural texture.

Part of the full package hair care pampering the participants received were visit to a Certified trichologists, who delivered presentations and hands-on demonstrations, offering insights into individual hair care needs, while a complimentary personalised consultation service enabled attendees to learn more about their specific hair and scalp conditions.

Reflecting on the initiative, Chijioke Anaele, CEO of Recare, the parent company of Natures Gentle Touch, said Natures Gentle Touch is an advocate for women to love and wear their natural hair with pride.

Some of solutions the trichologists hinted on maintaining healthy hair are:

1. Maintaining natural hair must be intentional and be done weekly. Washing the hair at least once or twice a week is key.

2. Deep conditioning is important in maintaining natural hair.

3. Treatment of dandruff requires the right product and a consistent technique. If the treatment is weekly, the product has to be applied six times, once every week to complete dandruff treatment. If done once in two weeks, then, the product has to be applied every two weeks until the sixth time to complete treatment.

4. Post partum hair loss, a process where a nursing mother loses hair due to constantly changing hormones. This can be managed with the right hair therapy and use of right products.

5. Natures Gentle Touch is at the forefront of discouraging constant use of hair extensions, synthetic attachments and wigs. The reason is that these hair extensions put pressure on the scalp and hair, thereby causing breakage and damage to the hair. If one must braid , it should be taken down after a maximum time of two weeks. The hair should be treated and deep conditioned to restore moisture and strength.

6. Ones daily diet, affects the hair and skin. Eating water-based fruits and vegetables help maintain healthy hair and scalp.

The workshop is Natures Gentle Touch’s corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society. Every quarter, the institution puts out information to get women from diverse backgrounds, who are interested in learning more about their natural hair and how to maintain it.

The workshop was educative and gave them opportunity to ask questions about certain myths about hair circulating both on social media and reality. The young women also went home with free hair products after a day of full haircare pampering.

